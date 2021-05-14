CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will continue the series “Transform: Letting the Holy Spirit Do His Job” during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m., or online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On Ascension Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “A Share in This Ministry,” from Acts 1:15-17, 21-26, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, worship will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/normanucc.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Inclusive Community Part 2,” from Acts 10:44-48, during worship at 11 a.m. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Sunday, the parish will celebrate the Sacrament of Confirmation for 19 children. The mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More with Archbishop Paul S. Coakley. On Ascension Sunday, Father Irwin will lead Mass in English at 7 and 10:30 a.m. and in Spanish at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. On May 23, the parish will celebrate a graduation mass for high school seniors. With the support of the Women’s Club, the parish has organized a “Senior Breakfast and Mass,” with breakfast at 9:15 a.m. and Mass at 10:30. If interested, call the parish office before Wednesday. Father Irwin invites all Catholics to celebrate the 125th anniversary of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on June 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration will begin with the Holy Mass with Archbishop Paul S. Coakley.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s sermon will be “The Eyes of the Heart,” from Ephesians 1:15-19, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Craig Hayes will explore the theme of “Lingering Doubts Versus Increasing Confidence.”
Trinity Baptist Church
The church, 801 N. Peters Ave., will host free Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 1-4 for children ages 3 through fifth-graders. The theme will be “Mystery Island: Searching Out the One True God.” Wednesday night of VBS will be “Family Fun Night” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Children and parents can tour “Treasure Bible Sites,” then the children will sing some songs at 6 p.m. before going to the north parking lot for giant inflatables, hot dogs, popcorn and lemonade. Register in advance at trinitynorman.org. To register If the morning VBS begins, go to the northwest church doors by 8:45 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On Ascension Sunday, the sermon will be “Holy Father — Keep Them in Your Name,” from John 17:11-19. The Sunday Divine Services with communion in the sanctuary will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday school and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be streamed online on the “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” YouTube channel. The Saturday Divine Service with communion will be at 7:30 p.m.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On Ascension Sunday is celebrated, in-person worship and Holy Communion will be offered at 9:30 a.m., with masks and social distancing in effect. Everyone is invited. The service will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media after 1 p.m. The Little Free Library is on the northeast corner of the church campus. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for the public to recycle clean styrofoam. Enter from the parking lot behind the church on College Avenue.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, associate pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “Always Stand On the Word of God,” from John 1:1, at the afternoon service.
