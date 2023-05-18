Second Chance Animal Rescue
Sinopia is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue. She is 6 year old domestic short hair female. Sinopia loves to sit on high places and sunbathe. She doesn't really like to explore but would rather be with her people and would do great in a low energy home as she just likes to chill. Second Chance has tons of other cats/kittens with all sorts of different personalities too! Whether you are looking for an introverted friend to snuggle up with, a high-flying entertainer who loves to play, play, play, or an absolute lap cat; we have the cat for you! We also test our feline friends to know capability levels around children, other pets like dogs and small critters and even eligibility with leash training, baths and food motivation for tricks and treats. While they offer no guarantees, their goal is to pair the purr-fect families
Like all the other pets available for adoption at Second Chance, Sinopia is spayed, microchipped and dewormed and has been given age appropriate vaccines and is current on her flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Second Chance is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, at 4500 24th Ave NW.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Dory is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare. Dory is a young female shepherd mix weighing 40 pounds with red coloring. She is simply charming! Dory is very smart and a bit goofy at times, the best of both worlds. Funny, loving, and loyal. She is still a puppy so she is eager to learn lots of new things with you and make you the center of her world. You can visit and adopt this sweet puppy from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday - Friday, at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave.
Dory's Pet ID 26087.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.