Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman and Connections Minister Randy Johns will preach “Real Life Theology: Counter-Cultural Living,” during worship at 10 a.m. Those not able to attend in-person worship services can watch the live on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. Bible classes will be at 9 a.m.
First Christian Church
Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “From Now What to What Now?” from Acts 1: 6-14 during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30.
First Church of Christ, Scientist
Tuesday, May 23, Alex Fischer, practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will present his talk, “How spiritual perception brings healing,” at 7:00pm, at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 205 W. Linn St. The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science. The talk is free, open to the community, and sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Norman.
First Congregational Church of Norman (UCC)
Sunday, Dr. Barbara S. Boyd will lead worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. S.W. or on Youtube. This is the first in the congregation's “Summer Pulpit" series. Dr. Boyd is a retired Presbyterian (PCUSA) clergywoman, having served in various functions within four churches during her years in ministry.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes will be at 9:30 a.m. This weekend, we celebrate our graduating seniors and shower those in our music program with appreciation.
Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church
Sunday, Jake Harrell will preach “Testify-Witness to Ends of the Earth” from Acts 1: 6-11, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday School is at 10 a.m.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Morning Star Center for Spiritual Living
Sunday, Pamela Olson will present “The Dark and Slippery Mountain: Spirituality Without A Map”. At the age of 14, Pamela's fundamentalist worldview imploded which led her to Taoism, A Full Moon Consciousness Expansion, Internal Family Systems Therapy, and silent meditation retreats…which she describes as different aspects of the same basic truths. For more information visit morningstarcenter.org
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper brings the message "Hope of Resurrection," from Romans 6:1-14, during worship at 10:30 a.m. The church is locates at 1100 W. Main St., Suite 120, across from Norman High School. For more information visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Irwin at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in English and 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. mass in Spanish. The daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday, Monday and Thursday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. on Saturdays in the main Church and at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, at 7 a.m. on Thursday; 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Fridays in the chapel’s confessional.
St. Stephens UMC
Sunday, the sermon "Words From Our Graduates," from 1 Peter 4: 12-14; 5: 6-11, will be shared during in person worship at 8:30 and 10:50 and online 11 a.m. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Craig Hayes will be talking about “Seekers: How God Connects People to the Truth”.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday, the sermon "Keep Them in your Name," from John 17:1-11 and Acts 1:1-11, will be shared during worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 service will also be streamed online at tlcnorman.org. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15 a.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “How Prayer Works," from Numbers 14:13-35, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes at 9:30. The church is located in the Wesley Building (corner of Elm and Lindsey), 428 West Lindsey. Visit trinitynorman.com for more information.
University Lutheran Church
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach "They all may be one," from John 17:1-11, during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Groundbreaking for the new columbarium will be at 10 a.m. The public is invited to recycle clean Styrofoam in the Styro-Station weekdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., accessed from the parking lot on College behind the church at 914 Elm.
Area Churches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.