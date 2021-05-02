The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:

• Kristie Suzanne Wallace vs. Jesse Lee Wallace

• Candice Alexandrai Nelson vs. Michael Christopher Nelson

• Karen Angelle Feiner vs. Eddie Wayne Malone

• Erin M. Ritchie vs. Travis W. Ritchie

• Bryan Steven Higgins vs. Martha Lou Higgins

• Melissa D. McIntosh vs. Ledtkey R. McIntosh Jr.

• Robert Daniel Springer vs. Alyssa Marie Springer

• Eliane Marie Weese vs. Evan Weese

• Amara Elisabeth Lett Schook vs. Jason Michael Schook

• Nikki Tran (Tran Huynh Hong Nhung) vs. Quan Hoang Nguyen (Nguyen Quan Hoang)

• Shelby Johnson vs. Alexander Johnson

• Cheryl Washington vs. Roland Washington

• Cornelius Shuler vs. Teri Shuler

• Nicole Janette Sepulveda vs. Adam Guadalupe Sepulveda

• Rebecca Lauren Rudy vs. Roy Thomas Rudy

• Donna Michelle Bump vs. Leslie Harrison

• Noah Daniel Sons vs. Cassandra Nicole Sons

• Annette LeWaller Monroe vs. Michael Harvey Monroe

• Kristyna Michelle Lowe vs. Richard Alexander Lowe Sr.

• Terri Gwen White vs. Larry Dean White

• Sydney Tyler Sevier vs. Sherman Buckley Brennan

• Justin William McBride vs. Louise Sarah McBride

• Alexander Rivas vs. Griselda Abigail Quevedo

• Brian Joseph Rivera vs. Linette Rivera

• Weisa Kay Hurley vs. Bradley Eugene Hurley

• Brandi R. Kincaid vs. Nicholas A. Kincaid

• Jennifer Michelle Hopkins vs. Lea Dawn Hopkins

