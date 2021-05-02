The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:
• Kristie Suzanne Wallace vs. Jesse Lee Wallace
• Candice Alexandrai Nelson vs. Michael Christopher Nelson
• Karen Angelle Feiner vs. Eddie Wayne Malone
• Erin M. Ritchie vs. Travis W. Ritchie
• Bryan Steven Higgins vs. Martha Lou Higgins
• Melissa D. McIntosh vs. Ledtkey R. McIntosh Jr.
• Robert Daniel Springer vs. Alyssa Marie Springer
• Eliane Marie Weese vs. Evan Weese
• Amara Elisabeth Lett Schook vs. Jason Michael Schook
• Nikki Tran (Tran Huynh Hong Nhung) vs. Quan Hoang Nguyen (Nguyen Quan Hoang)
• Shelby Johnson vs. Alexander Johnson
• Cheryl Washington vs. Roland Washington
• Cornelius Shuler vs. Teri Shuler
• Nicole Janette Sepulveda vs. Adam Guadalupe Sepulveda
• Rebecca Lauren Rudy vs. Roy Thomas Rudy
• Donna Michelle Bump vs. Leslie Harrison
• Noah Daniel Sons vs. Cassandra Nicole Sons
• Annette LeWaller Monroe vs. Michael Harvey Monroe
• Kristyna Michelle Lowe vs. Richard Alexander Lowe Sr.
• Terri Gwen White vs. Larry Dean White
• Sydney Tyler Sevier vs. Sherman Buckley Brennan
• Justin William McBride vs. Louise Sarah McBride
• Alexander Rivas vs. Griselda Abigail Quevedo
• Brian Joseph Rivera vs. Linette Rivera
• Weisa Kay Hurley vs. Bradley Eugene Hurley
• Brandi R. Kincaid vs. Nicholas A. Kincaid
• Jennifer Michelle Hopkins vs. Lea Dawn Hopkins
