First Christian Church
On the sixth Sunday of Easter, Rev. David Spain will preach “What Jesus Leaves,” from John 14:18-27, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes wll begin at 9 and 9:30 a.m. Disciple stance class will meet at 9:30 in the Fellowship Hall.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, a “hymn fest” will be hosted at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW while Rev. Robin Meyers is away from the pulpit. He will return Aug. 21. During June and July, the pulpit will be filled by Rev. Mitch Randall in June, chief executive officer of Good Faith Media and NorthHaven Church's first pastor, and Dr. Mark Davies in July, the Wimberly professor of social and ecological ethics and director of the World House Institute for Social and Ecological Responsibility at Oklahoma City University.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Carol Waters will preach "Homemaking" during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30. Child care is provided.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be "Recalculating" during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship wll be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "Partnership In the Gospel," from Philippians 1:1-18, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study is at 9. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the sixth Sunday of Easter, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Lepak at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. Daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. There wll be no daily masses at 12:05 p.m. May 24-26 and no onfessions Wednesday. Archbishop Paul S. Coakley will celebrate confirmation mass at 6 p.m. May 26 in the main church. Mission Monks is selling large quantities of pasture-raised Oklahoma cattle. Contact Fr. Simeon at 878-5427 for more. The Monks' Marketplace at St. Gregory's Abbey will sell beef by the cut, raw wildflower honey and other items. Br. Peter Shults, O.S.B. wll present “Blessed are the Meek and Courageous Christian,” from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 at St. Gregory's Abbey, 1900 W. MacArthur St. in Shawnee. Seating is limited. Masks are recommended but not required. Attendees must pre-register by emailing retreats@monksok.org or calling 878-5656. Cost is $30 pre-paid or $35 at the door. Lunch is included.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's service will be "Going Places," from Acts 16:9-15, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
The sermon for the sixth Sunday of Easter will be "Jesus Has Overcome the Tribulations of this World," from John 16:23-33, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service will be streamed online on YouTube (search "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15. The Ascension Day Communion Service wll be at 7:30 p.m. May 26, featuring the sermon "Seated at God's Right Hand in the Heavenly Places."
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Where Good People Go Wrong," from Romans 9:30-33, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St, Worship will be available at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or at youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children's Sunday school. Ryan Bisel will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach John 14:23-29, during worship with holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. A fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30, with Christian education at 10. Pr. Summerville leads a "Lutheranism 101" class at 10. All are invited. One service will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. The book study group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Friday to discuss Douglas Tallamy's "Nature's Best Hope." Clean food service and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "Following Jesus Honors God," from Psalms 50:14, 23, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches