Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “The Core: What Does Christianity Teach” during worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The 8:30 service will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. For more information, visit alameda.church/reopening. Alameda is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in their children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Encounters with Jesus,” a weekly devotional led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. The series of devotionals focuses on Jesus’ encounters with various people in the book of John. Vacation Bible School will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 23-25 with the theme “Press Play.” VBS is open to kids ages 3 years to fifth grade. People can register at alameda.church or call the church office at 321-0788. For more information, visit alameda.church.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will conclude the series “Transform: Letting the Holy Spirit Do His Job” during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Baptist Church
Sunday, the Voices of Mobile will lead the congregation in worship during the 10:30 a.m. service. From the University of Mobile in Mobile, Alabama, The Voices of Mobile performs about 150 concerts a year across the U.S. Dr. Wade Smith will preach “From the Gate to the Palace.” Worship will be available online.
First Christian Church
On Pentecost Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Spirit,” from Acts 2:1-21, John 20:19-23 and Romans 8:22-27, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
NorthHaven Church
On Pentecost Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Pentecost,” from Acts 2:1-21, during worship at 11 a.m. The service will be available on Facebook Live. A summer Kickoff celebration will be at 4:30 p.m. this today. Everybody is welcome. In the event of rain, activities will move indoors. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s sermon will be “Hearing One Another,” from Acts 2:1-21, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, our guest speaker will be Rusty Springer from Tulsa.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Saturday, confessions will be back in the main church at 3 p.m. The schedule confessions moving forward is as follows: 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel confessional. On Pentecost Sunday, Father Irwin will lead masses in English at 7 and 10:30 a.m. and in Spanish at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, St. Joseph Parish will celebrate a graduation mass for high school seniors. With the support of the Women’s Club, the parish has organized a “Senior Breakfast and Mass,” set to begin with breakfast at 9:15, followed by Mass at 10:30. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the church will host a rosary for the healing of our country, for law and order and for Norman police officers. Father Irwin invites all Catholics to celebrate the 125th anniversary of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12. The celebration will begin with the Holy Mass with Archbishop Paul S. Coakley.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On Pentecost Sunday, the sermon will be “The Holy Spirit, The Helper, The Spirit of Truth,” from John 15 and 16 and Acts 2, during Divine Services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday School and Bible class will be at 9:15. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service can be streamed on the “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” YouTube page. Saturday Divine Service with communion will be at 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul’s Epistle to the Romans with the sermon “The Vindication of God,” from Romans 3:25-26, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship with be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search for “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On Pentecost Sunday, worship with Holy Communion will be at 9:30 a.m., with masks and social distancing in effect. There will be readings in many languages symbolic of the disciples hearing God’s word in their native languages. Everyone is encouraged to wear red, which represents Pentecost. The service will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media after 1 p.m. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays for the public to recycle clean styrofoam. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church, 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach “Be Transformed By the Renewing of Your Mind,” from Romans 12:2, at the afternoon service.
