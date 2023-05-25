Second Chance Animal Rescue
Email is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue. Email is 1 year old and is shy but sweet. She was a very healthy mom who saw her children grow up and leave the coop and now it's her turn on adoption! Like all the other pets available for adoption at Second Chance, Email is spayed, microchipped and dewormed and has been given age appropriate vaccines and is current on her flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Second Chance is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, at 4500 24th Ave NW.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Ronaldo is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare. Ronaldo is an adult neutred lab mix weighing 40 pounds with brown coloring. This boy is very sweet. You can visit and adopt Ronaldo from Norman Animal Welfare from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday - Friday, 3428 Jenkins Ave.
Ronaldo's Pet ID 25567
— Submitted Content
