First Christian Church
On the seventh Sunday of Easter, Rev. Shannon Cook will preach “We Are One,” from John 17:20-26, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed. Church school classes begin at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Chris A. Carter, Ph.D., will begin a multi-week study of the book “The Rise and Fall of the Bible” by Timothy Beal at 3 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. At 4 p.m., the church will host a pot luck supper. All are welcome. Pastor Rev. Dr. Robin Meyers will be away from the pulpit during the summer. He will return to the pulpit Aug. 21. The pulpit will be filled by Rev. Mitch Randall in June and Dr. Mark Davies in July.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will preach "Annoyed So Much" during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30. Child care is provided.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, ruling elder Melissa Gill will preach "The Ascension," from Acts 1:6-11 during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the seventh Sunday of Easter and the Ascension of the Lord Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Lepak at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is at 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel’s confessional. A Memorial Day Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph's cemetery, with a wreath will be placed at the Veterans Memorial. At 9:45, a flag will be raised at the center flag pole, followed by Mass at 10. After mass, the Knights of Columbus will serve hot dogs and ice cream. The Parish office will be closed on Memorial Day. There will be no daily Mass and confessions June 3. The Eucharistic Revival in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City will begin with a two-mile Eucharistic procession with Archbishop Coakley, priests and deacons at 7 p.m. June 19 from Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School to the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on the Feast of Corpus Christi. Gates open at 4 p.m., with exposition of the blessed sacrament at 6:45 and benediction at 8:15 p.m. at the cathedral. Families and groups are welcome. Shuttles will be available to return participants to parking. For more information, visit archokc.org/revival. A Worldwide Marriage Encounter will be hosted July 15-17 at Andrews Parish, 800 NW 5th St. in Moore. For more information, contact Bryan or Karen Berland at bkberland@gmail.com, 850-4274 or 405-664-2164, or visit meoklahoma.org. Deacon Br. Peter Shults, OSB, will present "Blessed are the Meek and the Courageous Christian," focusing on the third Beatitude, beginning at 8:30 a.m. June 25 and ending in the late afternoon at St. Gregory's Abbey. For more information, visit monksok.org, email retreats@monksok.org or call 878-5656. Pre registration is required.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "Lock Them Up!," from Acts 16:16-34, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
Sunday, Jordan Danser will discuss "Prayer for Understanding."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the seventh Sunday of Easter, the sermon will be "Christ in Us," from John 17:20-26, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday school and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed online YouTube (search for "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). A mission brunch at 9:15 will feature the work of the Lutheran Heritage Foundation.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Just Believe," from Romans 10:1-9, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children's Sunday school. Dr. Ryan Bisel will lead Youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search for "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On "Ascension of Our Lord Sunday," holy communion will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m. One service will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. A fellowship breakfast will be hosted at 9:30 a.m., with Christian education at 10. Pr. Summerville will lead a "Lutheranism 101" class for adults at 10. The Lutheran World Relief Quilters will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. Clean food service and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Worship Pastor John Roberts will preach "The Far Country — Don't Go There," from Luke 15:13, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches