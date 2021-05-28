Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “The Core: What Does Christianity Teach” during worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The 8:30 a.m. service will be broadcast on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. Beginning June 6, the church will have only one worship service at 10 a.m., and in-person Bible classes for all ages will meet at 9. Masks are no longer required, and Alameda leaves it up to each individual’s personal discretion. Alameda is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in their children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information and resources, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Encounters with Jesus,” a weekly devotional led by Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the church’s Facebook page. The series of devotionals focuses on Jesus’ encounters with various people in the book of John. Vacation Bible School is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 23-25. The theme is “Press Play.” VBS is open to kids ages 3 years to fifth grade. Register online at alameda.church or call the church office at 321-0788. For more information, visit alameda.church.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, both services will include a message presented by children’s pastor Jimmy Crawford, student pastor Jerry Young and lead pastor Mike Butler. The “worship collective” will bring elementary kids, students and adults together in both services to worship together. The sermon will challenge the body to see the various summer camps the church participates in as one of the most important ways to win souls, grow hearts and transform lives. Worship will be at 9 and 10:30 a.m. in person and on crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On Trinity Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Heirs,” from Romans 8:12-17, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, while in-person services are canceled, worship will be live streamed at 4 p.m. on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/normanucc.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Pastor Jakob Topper will preach “Trinity: God With Us,” from John 14:1-27, at 11 a.m. for in person worship. The church will return to its regular schedule June 6 with in-person Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate the Most Holy Trinity. Masses with Father Irwin will be at 7 a.m. in English and 8:30 a.m. in Spanish. Masses with Father Jim Chamberlain will be at 10:30 a.m. in English and 1 p.m. in Spanish. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and Wednesday in the confessional of the chapel. On Monday, St. Joseph’s parish will celebrate Memorial Day at the St. Joseph Cemetery, 1913 N. Porter Ave., sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council #12819. The memorial will begin with the laying of the wreath at the Veteran Memorial at 9:30 a.m.; flag raising at 9:45 and Mass at 10 with Father Irwin. Father Irwin invites all Catholics to celebrate the 125th anniversary of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12. The celebration will begin with Holy Mass with Archbishop Paul S. Coakley. Music, food and entertainment will follow. “St. Joseph Minute” videos are available every Friday on the church’s Facebook Page @stjoes and YouTube Channel St. Joseph Catholic Church Norman. The church is on Instagram @stjoesnorman.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s sermon will be “A Song for Your Future,” from Isaiah 6:1-8, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. It will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Mark Woody’s sermon will be “Invest In What Matters.”
University Lutheran Church
and Student Center
On Holy Trinity Sunday, Pr. Summerville’s sermon will explore the mystery of how God has revealed himself to us as Trinity: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. In-person worship and Holy Communion will be offered at 9:30 a.m. The service will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media after 1 p.m. The Little Free Library is on the northeast corner of the church campus. Many books are circulated annually to readers of all ages and backgrounds. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on weekdays for the public to recycle clean styrofoam. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church, 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “God Will Pour Out His Spirit On All Mankind,” from Acts 2:17, at the afternoon service.
