Second Change Animal Rescue
Grease is Second Chance Animal Rescue's pet of the week! She is a 2 month old female and is the last of her litter. Grease is ready to thrive in a household like yours, eager to learn and smart as a whip. She will bring laughter and light into your life every single day, and you will get all the kodak moments that come with it! She will bring an extra dash of spice and excitement into your family, along with a sense of wonder and the thrill of adventure and exploration! Come on down and fall madly in love today! She is dog, cat, and kid friendly!
Like all the other pets available for adoption at Second Chance, Lemon isspayed, microchipped and dewormed and has been given age appropriate vaccines and is current on her flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Second Chance is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, at 4500 24th Ave NW.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Carly is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare. She is around a year old and weighs 50 pounds. She is super sweet and friendly with people, but would be best as an only dog. Carly also does well on a leash and enjoys walks. You can meet Carly or any of the other animals looking for their forever home from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday - Friday, at the Norman Animal Welfare Shelter, 3428 Jenkins Ave.
Carly's Pet ID 25567.
— Submitted Content
