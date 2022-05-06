Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the sermon series “The Comeback” during worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube channel. Bible classes will be at 9. The church is hosting “Muffins with Mom” in the children’s area during children's Bible class time. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. The church is hosting Life Line Screening May 19 at the church building. To register, call 888-653-6450 or visit llsa.social/HSC. The church offers Early Service for the Classics group at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 186. The Summit Youth Ministry for middle and high school students will meet at 6:30 in the gym. A class in the auditorium is watching “The Chosen” series. Children can join their parents in the auditorium. Vacation Bible School will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 19-22 with the theme “Make Waves: What You Do Today Can Change the World Around You" for children ages 3 to fifth grade. June 22 will be VBS Family Night. To register, call 321-0788 or visit alameda.church/vbs. For more information, visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
On the fourth Sunday of Easter, David Spain will preach “Power Giving Life,” from Acts 9:36-43, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. , as the church celebrates the service of dedication to Christian Family Life. Church school classes will begin at 9 and 9:30 a.m.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D., will will preach “A Mother’s Love is Fierce,” from Psalm 23, during worship at 4 p.m. Neil Whyte will provide special music. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. The church is accepting clean food service and packing styrofoam for recycling each Sunday. The church will have a table at the Norman Pride Festival on Saturday at Andrews Park. A walk team will march in the Norman Pride Parade at 7 p.m. Sunday in downtown Norman. Church members Kay and Don Holladay will be ally parade marshals. Volunteers are needed to serve on the church’s team for the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support. Visit normanucc.org or @normanucc on Facebook. To contribute, text GIVE to 433-7759 or mail checks to 601 24th Ave. SW, Norman, OK 73069. Masks are encouraged.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate Mother's Day and the Gifts of Women with a worship service led by Rev. Margaret Alsup at 10:30 a.m. After the service, there will be lunch available by donation from The Baked Bear, The Meating Place and Pops Pocket food trucks thanks to FPC's Christian Education Committee. Sunday school will be at 9:30. All are welcome.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be "Belonging" during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "Paul and Silas," from Acts 16:16-34, during worship at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the Fourth Sunday of Easter, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel’s confessional. The church is celebrating the Month of Virgin Mary. Residents may join the congregation each weekend 30 minutes before each mass to pray the rosary. Our Lady of Lebanon, 500 Alameda St., will host a Lebanese Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. All are invited to attend bingo at 7 p.m. May 13 in the gym. Games are $5; blackouts are $1. The youth program will serve $5 dinners at 6:15 p.m. to help students who will attend the Steubenville conference in Texas next June. The First Communion will be at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 14 in the church.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's service will be "All the Colors," from 1 Corinthians 12:12-14 and Ecclesiastes 11:5 during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 1 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Bruce Kessler will share his thoughts on "What I do have I give to you."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the fourth Sunday of Easter, Good Shepherd Sunday and Mother's Day, the sermon will be "Jesus is the Christ and the Shepherd," from John 10:22-30 and Revelation 7:9-17 during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday School and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be streamed on YouTube (search for "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK").
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Objections to Election Part 1: God Is Not Fair," from Romans 9:13-18, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children's Sunday school. Dr. Ryan Bisel will lead Youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On Good Shepherd Sunday, Pr. Summerville's sermon will be from John 10:22-30, during worship with holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. A fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30, with Christian Education at 10. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. The men's breakfast and Bible study will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. A quarterly GREENSpeak event will be Thursday, featuring Michele Loudenback, environmental and sustainability mnager for the City of Norman. Clean food service and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "Nothing Is Impossible With God," from Jeremiah 32:17, at the afternoon service.
