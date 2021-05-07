CrossPointe Church
Sunday, worship will be at 9 and 10:30 a.m. in person and at crosspointe.tv/live. For more information, visit crosspointe.tv.
First Christian Church
On the Sixth Sunday of Easter, Rev. David Spain will preach "The Transitive Property," from John 15:9–17, and the church will celebrate the blessing of infants and families during in-person worship will be at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, worship will be live streamed at 4 p.m. on the church's Facebook page, facebook.com/normanucc.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "Inclusive Community: Part 1," from Acts 8:26-40, during in-person worship at 11 a.m. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Father John Herrera and Father Irwin will host a St. Andrew’s Dinner at 6 p.m. today in the parish for any young men from 10th grade through college seniors who are discerning about priesthood. All are welcome. On the Sixth Sunday of Easter, the church will have mass with Father Irwin in Spanish at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and in English at 10:30 a.m. All Catholics are invited to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12. The celebration will begin with a Mass presided by the Archbishop Paul S. Coakley at the Church. “St. Joseph Minute” videos are available every Friday on the church's Facebook page @stjoes and the church's YouTube channel, St. Joseph Catholic Church Norman. The church is on Instagram @stjoesnorman.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's sermon will be "Justice, Fairness," from Psalm 98, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Bruce Kessler’s sermon will be “What Are Our Weapons?”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
The Saturday Divine Service with communion will be at 7:30 p.m. On the Sixth Sunday of Easter and Mother's Day, the sermon will be "Bear Fruit that Abides," from John 15:9-17. Divine services with communion will be at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday school and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service will be also streamed online on the "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK" YouTube channel.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Pastor, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul's Epistle to the Romans with the sermon “Justified by Amazing Grace," from Romans 3:24, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at 428 W. Lindsey St. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship will be availabe online at trinitynorman.com, the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pastor Summerville's sermon will be from Acts 10.44-48 during in-person worship and Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m., with masks and social distancing in effect. Worship will be posted on YouTube after 1 p.m. on University Lutheran Church and Student Center media. The Little Free Library is on the northeast corner of the church campus. Many books are circulated annually to readers of all ages and backgrounds. The Styro-Station is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the public to recycle very clean styrofoam.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will continue his sermon series from Romans 12 at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.