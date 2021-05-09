The following marriage recently were filed in Cleveland County District Court:
• Yener Gerson Vasquez Ramirez, 34, Oklahoma City, and Yeni Fabiola De Leon Reyes, 27, Oklahoma City
• Rosario E. Rascon Del Rio, 73, Oklahoma City, and Carmen Ortega Moreno, 58, Oklahoma City
• Jeffrey Daniel Haugeto, 36, Moore, and Courtney Kay Kiesel, 31, Moore
• Tyler Brent Quinn, 23, Norman, and Emmalee Jayne Kisselburg, 22, Norman
• Zachary Hunter Paul Matthews, 25, Newcastle, and Bryanna Shawn Jennings, 23, Newcastle
• Lane Matthew Jeffrey, 19, Lexington, and Vesta Laruen Gregory, 19, Lexington
• Jesus Miguel Negrete Gozalez, 32, Oklahoma City, and Mariella Ceballos, 36, Oklahoma City
• Abraham Ortiz, 22, Del City, and Juliana Saavedra, 21, Del City
• Austin Lee Moctezuma, 37, Oklahoma City, and Ashlee Brendan L. Yancey, 44, Oklahoma City
• Samuel Chikaodili Jideani, 32, Lawton, and Latasha Sharron Perry, 19, Lawton
• Jimmie Hunter Staats, 23, Moore, and Ashlee Danielle Outon, 20, Moore
• Zachary Owen Ose, 26, Salt Lake City, and Alexis Noel Reynolds, 19, Salt Lake City
• Olvin Dario Mejia Castellanos, 18, Warr Acres, and Vilma Leticia Suarez, 31, Warr Acres
• Clifton Leo Sawyer, 75, Oklahoma City, and Risa Lynn Fuzzell, 60, Oklahoma City
• Jose A. Santos Aguilar, 31, Oklahoma City, and Elia Gomez Betancourt, 23, Oklahoma City
• Marianne Stephens, 63, Newcastle, and Kathy Lynn Raber, 54, Newcastle
• Gregg Steven Marr, 56, Oklahoma City, and Cheryl Marie Desjardins, 52, Oklahoma City
• David Cisneros Gallegos, 44, Del City, and Iveth Adriana Puente Macias 39, Del City
• Jacob Charles Regnier, 24, Weatherford, and Sarah Beth Wilhite, 23, Weatherford
• Pierce Bradley Jones, 23, Norman, and Karlie Dawn Bonds, 21, Norman
• Nathan Jared Summers, 34, Norman, and Alison Marice Brown, 34, Norman
• Gary Lee Iarken Bunch, 26, Norman, and Emily Grace Curtis, 23, Norman
• Roger Wade Cox, 59, Oklahoma City, and Lisa Dianne Drennen, 58, Oklahoma City
• Dustin Koury Padgett, 24, Moore, and Monica Faye Sartin, 24, Moore
• Sean Michael Shaw, 24, Norman, and Rhande Lorae Rigsby, 29, Norman
• Matthew DAkota Maynard, 28, Norman, and Stefanie Neubauer, 26, Norman
• Andrew Steven Mandelkow, 37, Moore, and Laura Elizabeth King, 38, Moore
• Todd Lee Uptegraft, 51, Oklahoma City, and Trisha Paige Morrow, 49, Oklahoma City
• Alexis Rey Morales, 21, Oklahoma City, and Jasmine Ramos, 20, Oklahoma City
• James Cade Masburn, 22, Norman, Blakeleigh Michael Carwile, 22, Norman
• Zachariah James Steier, 32, Norman, and Erin Kathleen Foster, 38, Norman
• Ruben Hernandez Rubio, 35, Oklahoma City, and Yoana Gozalez Sustaita, 33, Oklahoma City
• Jacob Austin Conder, 22, Moore, and Kayee Lynne Saunders, 23, Moore
— Cleveland County District Court
