Second Chance Animal Rescue
Apple is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue. Apple is 2 months old. Like most kittens she is playful and full of energy. Apple is spayed, microchipped and dewormed and has been given age appropriate vaccines and is current on her flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Some whiskered felines may have spent time in a foster home or may have not been on our adoption floor too long so please feel free to call 405-321-1915 with questions. The cat room is open to the public Wednesday thru Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Second Chance is located at 4500 24th Ave NW.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Meet Suzie Q, pet of the week at Norman Animal Shelter. This sweet pit bull senior is 7 years old and spayed. Here are a few of the cool things about Suzie Q: 1) She is the friendliest girl! She loves people of all shapes and sizes. 2) She is crate trained and house-trained. 3) She loves to play. 4) She has the softest prettiest fur making her the perfect snuggle buddy! Suzie Q is available for adoption form Norman Animal Welfare. You can visit her from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday - Friday, 3428 Jenkins Ave.
Suzie Q's pet id is 25727.
— Submitted Content
