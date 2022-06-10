First Christian Church
On Trinity Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “To Trinity … and Beyond!,” from Psalm 8 and John 16:12-15, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes will be at 9 and 9:30 a.m.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Mitch Randall will preach “Living a Jesus Worldview,” from John 16:12-15, at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Worship will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. on the church’s YouTube channel. Randall is CEO of Good Faith Media and former pastor of NorthHaven Church. Neil Whyte will provide special music, and Kay Holladay will serve as liturgist. Rev. Robin Meyers, Ph.D., pastor of First Congregational, will be away from the pulpit this summer and will return Aug. 21. At 3 p.m., Chris A. Carter, Ph.D., will continue the book study of “The Rise and Fall of the Bible.” The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling. Volunteers are in need to help resettle refugees as part of the Norman Coalition on Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Carol Waters will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School will be at 9:30. Child care will be provided.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, guest preacher Samuel McCann will preach "Participation in Christ" during worship at 10:55 a.m. All are welcome. Worship will be livestreamed on the church's YouTube channel.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Pastor Jakob Topper will continue a series on the Old Testament from Exodus 19:1-6 and 20:1-2 and Matthew 22:34-40 during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On Trinity Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. All are invited to attended St. Joseph's Bingo at 7 or 8:30 p.m. today in the gym. Each session costs $5, and blackouts cost $1. Dinner will be available for $5 at 6:15, hosted by the Knights of Columbus. The Eucharistic Revival in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City will begin with a two-mile Eucharistic procession with Archbishop Coakley, priests and deacons June 19 from Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School to The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on the Feast of Corpus Christi. Gates will open at 4 p.m., with exposition of the Blessed Sacrament at 6:45 p.m. and benediction at the cathedral at 8:15. Families and groups are welcome. Shuttles are available to return participants to parking. Find more information, visit archokc.org/revival. The archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the diocese of Tulsa and St. Gregory’s Abbey have launched the Oklahoma Catholic Native Schools Project to better understand the history, educational value and experiences of native students in Oklahoma Catholic boarding schools from 1880 to 1965. To contribute, email info@oknativeschoolsproject.org or visit archokc.org/oknativeschoolsproject. The church is hosting "Blessed are the Meek and the Courageous Christian" on June 25, presented by Deacon Br. Peter Shults, OSB, at St. Gregory's Abbey. The day of reflection will focus on the third beatitude. To register, visit monksok.org, email retreats@monksok.org or call 878-5656. Cost is $30 and includes lunch. Pre-registration is required. The day begins with Mass at 8:30 a.m. and ends after adoration at 3 p.m.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday's service will be "Have Mercy!," from Matthew 15:21-28, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On Trinity Sunday, the sermon will be "The Trinity — Three Persons in One God," from John 8:48-59, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The annual confession of the Athanasian Creed will be a part of the service. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed online on YouTube (search for "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). Sunday School and Bible class will be at 9:15. The triennial 50th Oklahoma District LCMS Convention will be today and Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Edmond. New officers will be elected and resolutions considered for future ministry plans in Oklahoma.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “The Day the Idols Died," from Romans 11:1-6, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children's Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday School through the Gospel according to Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On Trinity Sunday, worship with holy communion will be at 8:30 and 11. A fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30 and at 10. One of the services will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. Pr. Summerville will lead a "Lutheranism 101" class for adults. Clean food service and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "The Lord Is My Shepherd," from Psalms 23: 1-6, during an afternoon service.
— Area Churches