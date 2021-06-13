The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:
• Terrie Armstrong vs. John Curtis Armstrong
• Cynthia Cooper vs. Kenneth Dale Cooper
• Alexisor Hinds vs. Crystal Hinds
• Heather Marie Appel-Bailey vs. Christopher Ryan Bailey
• Cassy Ann Ramsey vs. Coleman Younger Ramsey
• Rosanna M. Gregory vs. Johnny D. Pitts
• Stephanie G. Curtright vs. Joseph L. Curtright
• Lan Do vs. Long Minh Binh Nguyen
• Patrick Vincent Terhune vs. Amy Lynn Terhune
• Peggy Mizanin vs. Michael Mizanin
• James Busler vs. Carol Busler
• Amanda Kay Stanley vs. Thomas Wayne Stanley
• Michael Hodges vs. Syndal Hodges
• Hope Lee Ann Burdette vs. Robert Edward Swisher
• Jose Ruvalcaba vs. Ashlee Taylor Stewart
• Amanda Grace Lawson vs. Shawn Patrick Lawson
• Jessalyn Marie Myers vs. Chad Alan Myers
• Brandy Nichole Van Horn vs. Christopher Alan Van Horn
— Cleveland County District Court
