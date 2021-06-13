The following divorces recently were granted in Cleveland County District Court:

• Terrie Armstrong vs. John Curtis Armstrong

• Cynthia Cooper vs. Kenneth Dale Cooper

• Alexisor Hinds vs. Crystal Hinds

• Heather Marie Appel-Bailey vs. Christopher Ryan Bailey

• Cassy Ann Ramsey vs. Coleman Younger Ramsey

• Rosanna M. Gregory vs. Johnny D. Pitts

• Stephanie G. Curtright vs. Joseph L. Curtright

• Lan Do vs. Long Minh Binh Nguyen

• Patrick Vincent Terhune vs. Amy Lynn Terhune

• Peggy Mizanin vs. Michael Mizanin

• James Busler vs. Carol Busler

• Amanda Kay Stanley vs. Thomas Wayne Stanley

• Michael Hodges vs. Syndal Hodges

• Hope Lee Ann Burdette vs. Robert Edward Swisher

• Jose Ruvalcaba vs. Ashlee Taylor Stewart

• Amanda Grace Lawson vs. Shawn Patrick Lawson

• Jessalyn Marie Myers vs. Chad Alan Myers

• Brandy Nichole Van Horn vs. Christopher Alan Van Horn

— Cleveland County District Court

