Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Sapphire is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare Shelter! Sappire is a precious growing female basset hound mix. She weighs 22 pounds currently and will get bigger. Sapphire is spayed with black and white coloring. This pup is friendly and social at heart, just a little shy at first. Whether it's exploring nature's wonders, going for long walks, or simply cuddling on the couch, this little girl is up for it all. If you’d like to meet Sapphire she’s available for adoption at Norman Welfare.
Sapphire’s pet id is 26536.
— Submitted Content
