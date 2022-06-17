Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the sermon series “The Comeback,” during worship at 10 a.m. The 10 a.m. service wll be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. Bible classes will begin at 9. The church will celebrate Father’s Day with “Donuts with Dad” in the children’s area. Dads are invited to join their kids during Bible class time in the children’s area to celebrate. There will be muffins, activities, games and interviews. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. On Wednesday nights, the church offers Early Service for the Classics group at 5 p.m. in Room 186; the Summit Youth Ministry for middle and high school students meets at 6:30 p.m. in the gym. Vacation Bible School will be frm 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 19-22 with the theme “Make Waves: What You Do Today Can Change the World Around You.” VBS Family Night will be June 22. Parents and siblings can participate in water games, sprinklers, watermelon and hot dogs. The Alameda VBS is open to kids ages 3 years to fifth grade. Register at alameda.church/vbs or call the church office at 321-0788. For more information, visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
On the second Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “Clothed with Christ,” from Galatians 3:23-29, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Church school classes will begin at 9 and 9:30 a.m.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Mike Bumgarner will preach “How Long?,” from Rev. 6:9-11, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Worship wll be livestreamed on the church's YouTube channel. Bumgarner is retired chaplain at Norman Regional Hospital and is currently Certified Life Coach with Restore Behavioral Health. Neil Whyte will provide special music, and Kay Holladay will serve as liturgist. Rev. Dr. Robin Meyers will return to the pulpit Aug. 21. At 3 p.m., Chris A. Carter, Ph.D. will continue the book study of “The Rise and Fall of the Bible.” The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling. Volunteers are in need to help resettle refugees as part of the Norman Coalition on Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead the service during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school wll be hosted at 9:30. Child care will be provided.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be "Elijah and the Gentle Whisper," from 1 Kings 19:1-15a, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will continue the series "The Ten Commandments," from Exodus 20:3-11 and Matthew 22:34-40, during worship at 10:30 a.m. The church office will be closed Monday. The church will host intergenerational trivia night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by choir at 7. A family outing to the Chickasaw National Recreation Area will be hosted at 9 a.m. June 25. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions will be at 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. The Eucharistic Revival in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City will begin with a two-mile Eucharistic procession with Archbishop Coakley, priests and deacons Sunday from Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School to The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on the Feast of Corpus Christi. Gates will open at 4 p.m., with exposition of the Blessed Sacrament at 6:45 p.m. and benediction at at 8:15 in cathedral. Families and groups are welcome. Shuttles are available to return participants to parking. For more information, visit archokc.org/revival. The Monks’ Marketplace at St. Gregory’s Abbey in Shawnee sells high-quality Mission Monks Beef by the cut. Store hours are 1:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday below the clock tower north of the Abbey Church. The Gospel of Life Disciples summer retreat is June 24 and June 25 at the St. John Paul II Dwelling, 4113 S. Eastern Ave. in Moore. On June 24, The Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus wll begin with Mass at 7 p.m.; conference on the Love of the Heart of Jesus at 8 p.m. and Eucharistic Adoration from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. On June 25, The Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, begins with a 10 a.m. Mass, lunch at noon by RSVP, Rosary at 1 p.m. with personal prayer time, a conference on the Immaculate Heart of Mary at 2 p.m. and Divine Mercy Chaplet and closing at 3 p.m. RSVP to David Harrison at david@gospeloflifedisciples.org or 314-5930. Three events during the week leading up to the dedication of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine will be open to the public. The first is an all-night vigil with Blessed Stanley’s casket from 5 p.m. Oct. 30 to 5 a.m. Oct. 31 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. The second is the dedication of the shrine at 11 a.m. Nov. 4. The third is the procession and blessing of Tepeyac Hill on Nov. 5 on the shrine campus. For more information, visit archokc.org/shrinededication.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "The Messenger," from 1 Kings 19:1-14, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Nathan Springer will be the guest speaker.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the second Sunday after Pentecost and Father's Day, the sermon will be "Salvation Belongs to the Lord," from Luke 8:26-39, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service wll be livestreamed online on YouTube (search "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). Sunday school and Bible class wll be at 9:15.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On the second Sunday after Pentecost, worshpi with Holy Communion will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m. One ervice will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. A fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30 a.m. Christian education for all ages will follow at 10, including Pr. Summerville's "Lutheranism 101." The book study group wll meet at 1:30 p.m. today. Clean food service and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
— Area Churches