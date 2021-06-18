Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “The Core: What Does Christianity Teach” during worship at 10 a.m. Masks are no longer required but can be worn at each individual’s discretion. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Bible classes will begin at 9. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate. “Encounters with Jesus,” a weekly devotional led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and the Alameda Church of Christ website, alameda.church. Vacation Bible School is from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 23-25, with the theme “Press Play,” for children ages 3 through fifth grade. To register, visit alameda.church or call 321-0788. For more information, visit alameda.church.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate dads by looking at Jesus’ example to us during worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be online at crosspointe.tv/live
First Christian Church
On the Fourth Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “In the Same Boat,” from Mark 4:35-41, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The church will dedicate pledges for renewal and the renovation capital campaign. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. A family fun event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday featuring Extreme Animals.
First Congregational Church of Norman
On the Fourth Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. Wheeler will continue the series “Lessons From Lockdown, Part 3” with “Fear and Faith Walk Hand in Hand,” from Mark 4:35-41, during in-person worship at 4 p.m. Worship will be livestreamed at bit.ly/3vC810K.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “Don’t You Care?” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Pastor Jakob Topper will preach “Awake, Oh Sleeper,” from Mark 4:35-42. The ordinance of baptism will be observed. Bible study will be at 9 a.m., with The Gathering at 10 and worship at 10:30. All activities are in person. Attendees who have not been vaccinated are invited to wear masks. Visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
The parish will celebrate the Sacrament of Confirmation for 20 children Wednesday. Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church with Archbishop Paul S. Coakley. On the 12th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate Mass with Father Irwin at 7 a.m. in English and 1 p.m. in Spanish andwith Father Oswalt at 10:30 a.m. in English. The next English Baptism Seminar will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 26 in the Metter Room in the parish. For registration, call Christina Mendoza at 3218080 before noon June 25. Registration for Totus Tuus will take place during office hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and additionally from 4:30 through 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Totus Tuus program will be from 7 to 9:45 p.m. July 18-22 for youth in grades seventh through 12th and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19-23 for children in grades first through sixth. For more information, call 321-8080.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, guest speaker Jay Williams will preach “Holy War,” from Acts 10: 9-15, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the Fourth Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “Have You Still No Faith?” from Mark 4:35-41. The Sunday Divine Services with communion in the sanctuary are at 8 and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service will be streamed online on the “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” on YouTube. Sonshine Station Summer Camp for children up to fifth grade is available now to the public. For more information the program, call 329-1503.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul’s Epistle to the Romans with the sermon “Justified & the Meaning of Baptism,” from Romans 4:9-12, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at 428 W. Lindsey St. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will continue his sermon series from the 12th chapter of Romans at the afternoon service.
