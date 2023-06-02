First Christian Church
Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Go, Therefore,” from Matthew 28:16-20, during inn-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m., The 10:45 a.m. service will also be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30 a.m. The church will observe the commissioning for those serving on the mission trip to Puerto Rico.
First Congregational Church of Norman (UCC)
Sunday, Dr. Randall Spindle will preach “The Incomprehensible Scripture,” from Job 11:5-8 and Romans 1:18-20, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave or on YouTube. Communion will be served from an open table. Child care will be provided. Clean styrofoam continues to be collected for recycling.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will preach about “Jonah,” during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes will be at 9:30 a.m. ALL are welcome at First Presbyterian Church!
Generations Church
Sunday, worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and Reel Spirituality (movie night) will be Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at generations.tv
Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church
Sunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach “Bible Sidekicks-Aaron/Mariam,” during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. The second service will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach “Get Going!” from Matthew 28:16-20, during worship at 10:55 a.m. All are welcome to celebrate, either in person or via livestream on YouTube.
Morning Star Center for Spiritual Living
Sunday, Elder Gideon will compare the story in Genesis, when Jacob wrestles with the angels, to current day situations. Gideon has walked with The Tau Malachi and The Fellowship since 1996. The teachings and aspects of the Christian Kabbalah have re-oriented every aspect of his life as a creative writer, poet, teacher ‘s and sculptor. For more information visit Morningstarcenter.org.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, guest preacher Kristin McAtee will bring the message “The Liberating Spirit,” from Matthew 28:16-20, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Kristin is the Associate Pastor of Spring Creek Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. NorthHaven is located at 1100 W. Main Street, Suite 120 in Norman. You can find more information at northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Irwin at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in English and 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. mass in Spanish. The daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday, Monday and Thursday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. on Saturdays in the main Church and at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, at 7 a.m. on Thursday; 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Fridays in the chapel’s confessional
St. Stephens UMC
Sunday, the sermon, “When It All Began,”from Genesis 1:1-2:4a, will be shared during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. The service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Ethan Hanley will be guest speaker.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday, the sermon “The Truth About God” from Matthew 28:16-20, will be shared during worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The annual recitation of the Athanasian Creed will be part of the service. The 10:30 service will also be streamed online at tlcnorman.org. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15 a.m.
University Lutheran Church
Sunday, the mystery of the Holy Trinity in word and sacrament will be celebrated during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Holy Communion will be offered both services. Pr. Sumerville will begin a new adult education series on “Honoring our Neighbor’s Faith,” at 10 a.m. The Men’s Bible study & breakfast will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The public is invited to recycle clean Styrofoam in the Styro-Station weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., accessed from the parking lot on College behind the church at 914 Elm.
Area Churches
