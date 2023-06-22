Second Chance Animal Rescue
Volkswagen is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue. Volkswagen is a 9 month old female. She is shy with big green eyes. She has been nursing but now it's her turn for a forever home. She is also spayed, microchipped and dewormed, has been given age appropriate vaccines and is current on her flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Feel free to call 405-321-1915 with questions. The cat room is open to the public Wednesday thru Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Second Chance is located at 4500 24th Ave NW.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Tito is pet of the week and Norman Animal Welfare! Tito is a sweet senior male chihuahua. He weighs 12 pounds and 11 years old. Tito would be a great member of your family. If you’d like to meet Tito he is available for adoption at Norman Welfare. You can visit him from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday - Friday, 3428 Jenkins Ave.
Tito's pet id is 64892.
— Submitted Content
