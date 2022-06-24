First Christian Church
On the third Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “Inheriting a Legacy and Investing with Hope,” from Galatians 5:13-14, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. Following worship at 10:45, the congregation can sit down to a complimentary catered meal to celebrate 2022-2025 Capital Campaign Commitment Sunday.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Mitch Randall will preach “Combating Corrupt Systems,” from Luke 8:26-39, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Worship will be livestreamed at 4 p.m. on the church’s YouTube channel. Randall is CEO of Good Faith Media and former pastor of NorthHaven Church. Neil Whyte will provide special music, and Kay Holladay will be the liturgist. Rev. Robin Meyers, Ph.D., will return to the pulpit Aug. 21. The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling. Volunteers are needed to help resettle refugees as part of the Norman Coalition on Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30. Child care is provided.
McFarlin Memorial UMC
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Ruth Mojica, from National Alliance for Mental Illness in Cleveland County, will speak during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Rev. Jakob Topper will continue a series on the Ten Commandments during worship with communion at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On thirteen Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. The Monks’ Marketplace at St. Gregory’s Abbey in Shawnee sells high-quality Mission Monks Beef by the cut from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and additionally 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday below the clock tower north of the Abbey Church. The Knights of Columbus of Norman will participate in a Patriotic Rosary Motorcade, led by Father Nabil, to celebrate the 4th Degree Commitment to patriotism at noon July 3. Attendees should assemble in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lebanon, 500 Alameda St., then proceed to St. Thomas More, St. Mark’s The Evangelist, St. Andrew’s in Moore and St. Joseph's in Norman. The Gospel of Life Disciples summer retreat will be today and Saturday at the St. John Paul II Dwelling, 4113 S. Eastern Ave. in Moore. Today, The Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus begins with Mass at 7 p.m.; a conference on the Love of the Heart of Jesus at 8 and eucharistic adoration from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, The Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary will begin with Mass at 10 a.m., lunch at noon by RSVP, rosary at 1 p.m., followed by personal prayer time, a conference on the Immaculate Heart of Mary at 2 and Divine Mercy Chaplet and closing at 3. RSVP to David Harrison at david@gospeloflifedisciples.org or 314-5930. Three events during the week leading up to the dedication of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine will be open to the public: an all-night vigil with Blessed Stanley’s casket from 5 p.m. Oct. 30 to 5 a.m. Oct. 31 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help; dedication of the shrine at 11 a.m. Nov. 4; and procession and blessing of Tepeyac Hill on Nov. 5 on the shrine campus. For more information, visit archokc.org/shrinededication. For more church information, visit stjosephsok.org.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "What Is Your Name?," from Luke 8:26-39, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Dustin Gaskins will discuss "Redemption: What does it mean?"
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “God’s Kindness, Severity, & Power," from Romans 11:11-24, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children's Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark. Parking on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach from Luke 9:51-62 during worship with communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. One service will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. A fellowship breakfast will be hosted at 9:30, followed by Christian education at 10. Summerville will lead "Lutheranism 101" for adults. One of the Sunday services will be available on YouTube. The Lutheran World Relief Quilters will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. Men's Bible study will host a fish fry and games night at 6 p.m. Sunday. Clean food service and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "We Were Created For His Glory," from Isaiah 43:7, at the afternoon service.
