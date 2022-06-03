First Christian Church
On Pentecost Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “What Does This Mean?,” from Acts 2: 1-21, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. The commissioning for youth and sponsors participating in the Alaska mission trip will be hosted during the 10:45 service. Open Membership Sunday will be offered after both services. Church school classes will be at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Mitch Randall will preach “The Church Needs Another Pentecost,” from Acts 2:1-21, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Randall is CEO of Good Faith Media and the former NorthHaven Church pastor. Rev. Dr. Robin Meyers, First Congregational pastor, will be away from the pulpit this summer and will return Aug. 21. At 3 p.m., Chris A. Carter, Ph.D. will continue the book study of “The Rise and Fall of the Bible.” The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling. Volunteers are in need to help resettle refugees as part of the Norman Coalition on Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead a Pentecost worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30. Child care is provided.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach "Filled with the Holy Spirit," from Acts 2:1-21, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach "Pentecost; Rejoice in the Lord," from Acts 2:1-21 and Philippians 4:3-7, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Worship will be streamed on Facebook Live. Bible study will be at 9. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On Pentecost Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Lepak at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. The Eucharistic Revival in the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City will begin at 7 p.m. June 19 with a two-mile Eucharistic procession with Archbishop Coakley, priests and deacons from Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School to The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help on the Feast of Corpus Christi. Gates open at 4 p.m.; exposition of the Blessed Sacrament will be at 6:45, with benediction at the cathedral at 8:15. Families and groups are welcome. Shuttles are available to return participants to parking. For more information, visit archokc.org/revival. Residents can register for "Blessed are the Meek and the Courageous Christian" on June 25, presented by Deacon Br. Peter Shults, OSB at St. Gregory's Abbey, focusing on the third Beatitude (Matthew 5:5). For more information, visit monksok.org, email retreats@monksok.org or call 878-5656. Cost is $30 and includes lunch. Pre registration is required. The day will begin with Mass at 8:30 a.m. and end after adoration at 3 p.m.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "The Sound of the Wind," from Acts 2:1-21, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Winslow will discuss “God is Light.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the day of Pentecost, the sermon will be "The Work and Power of the Holy Spirit," from John 14:23-31 and Acts 2:1-21, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday School at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be available on YouTube (search "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK").
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “The Church Must Deliver the Word of Christ," from Romans 10:14-17, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children's Sunday school. Dr. Ryan Bisel will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
On Pentecost Sunday, holy communion will be taken during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The church will celebrate the Rite of Confirmation for three young people during the 8:30 service. Worship will be available in the afternoon on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. A fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30. Pr. Summerville will lead a "Lutheranism 101" class for adults at 10. Clean food service and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee monthly celebration of the Lord's Supper at the afternoon service.
