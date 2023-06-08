Second Chance Animal Rescue
Lazuli is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue. Lazuli is a 1 year old female short. She came into the program declawed; very affectionate and wants to be with people but hasn't found his family yet. Lazuli is spayed, microchipped and dewormed and has been given age appropriate vaccines and is current on her flea, tick and heartworm prevention. Some whiskered felines may have spent time in a foster home or may have not been on our adoption floor too long so please feel free to call 405-321-1915 with questions. The cat room is open to the public Wednesday thru Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Second Chance is located at 4500 24th Ave NW.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Meet Toby, pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare. Toby is a growing male neutered Great Pyrenees weighing 80 pounds with brown coloring. This pup is still a young guy and will have some really fun, playful energy. Toby would love to run and go on walks with you and your family Toby just want to be friends with everyone and smell everything. Toby Q is available for adoption at Norman Animal Welfare. You can visit him from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday - Friday, 3428 Jenkins Ave.
Toby's pet id is 26503.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.