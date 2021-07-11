Have you noticed your flowers or foliage are getting chewed up? Squirm at the mention of anything that creeps or crawls?
Insects can cause a lot of damage to your plants, and without proper controls, weaken their health to the point of no return. But while some bugs need to be kept in check, there are others that are huge garden helpers.
Remember to go easy on chemical insecticides. They may treat the insect pests you have, but they’ll wipe out the hard workers, too.
First chewer is the grasshopper, whose favorite plants go from vegetables and fruit trees to flowers. They are not picky eaters.
The type of damage grasshoppers cause: blooms and foliage will look tattered, but a big outbreak can defoliate plants or ruin fruits and vegetables throughout the summer, decreasing your potential harvest later in the season.
To control grasshoppers, there are pesticides and beneficial pathogens that cause disease in grasshoppers, but they’re hard to use because they have to come in contact with the insect to work, and new grasshoppers are always moving in. Cover important plants or crops with floating row cover or a fine wire mesh. Along with larger beneficial insects, such as the praying mantis, chickens make excellent natural controls.
Chewing Japanese beetles’ favorite plants include Clematis (Clematis spp. and hybrids), dahlia (Dahlia hybrids), rose (Rosa spp. and hybrids) and Japanese maple (Acer palmatum), to name just a few. Damage includes gnawed and ragged flower petals and almost entirely defoliated plants; grubs can be just as destructive, eating the roots of turf in spring and late summer.
To control Japanese beetles, pluck or shake beetles off plants early in the morning and drop into soapy water. Systemic insecticides, such as those containing imidacloprid or thiamethoxam, give long-term protection; contact insecticides like carbaryl, sold as Sevin®, can be applied as a spray or dust.
Late spring to early fall, when grubs are near the soil’s surface, apply a control that contains imidacloprid or halofenozide. For an organic control, milky spore, a bacteria you mix with water and sprinkle on the lawn, has killed grubs in some regions.
Aphids are common in gardens; there are thousands of different aphid species, but most pierce and suck sap from a specific kind of herbaceous or woody plant, such as rose (Rosa spp. and hybrids) and juniper (Juniperus chinensis).
Other annuals and perennials like zinnia (Zinnia spp. and hybrids) aren’t safe, either. Damage from aphids includes stunted growth and leaf curling, distortion or yellowing; the honeydew (sticky, undigested sap) aphids produce promotes the growth of sooty mold, a black fungus that forms on plants and nearby surfaces. They also spread viral diseases from plant to plant.
To control aphids, knock them off with a strong jet of water, or spray the insects thoroughly with insecticidal soap. You can also prune off infected stems and dispose of them in the trash.
Another destructive insect is scale; more than 200 species of these sap-sucking insects attack many shrubs and trees (including evergreen, deciduous and fruit).
Crawlers hatch in late spring and move around briefly before they attach to a leaf or stem to suck sap from tender growth. Leaves turn yellow and drop. Usually, damage is minimal for mature trees, but can stunt or kill young ones.
Scale insects also secrete sticky honeydew. To control scale, use lady beetles, parasitic wasps and soldier beetles, who all feed on scale. For smaller numbers, remove the adults with a cotton swab dipped in soapy water or rubbing alcohol, or blast them off with your garden hose. Suffocate adults and eggs by spraying with horticultural oil while the plant is dormant. Cut back and destroy any branches with heavy infestations.
Leafhoppers’ favorite plants are a wide variety, including grasses, vegetables and herbaceous and woody plants. Adults and nymphs feed on plant sap in leaves and stems throughout the growing season. A toxin they inject often causes white or yellow stippling on leaves before they curl and fall off.
They can also spread viruses and bacteria as they move from plant to plant. For control, birds and lizards prey on leafhoppers, so small populations aren’t usually a big problem. Spray insecticidal soap on all surfaces of plants, including the undersides of leaves, to kill larger infestations.
Spotted cucumber beetles’ favorite plants include most any type of flower, along with beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, melons and other edibles. Adults chew irregular holes in flowers, leaves and fruit from summer to fall, and larvae (known as Southern corn rootworm) often transmit bacterial wilt disease.
In addition to chewing holes, the adult cucumber beetle can carry bacterial wilt and cucumber mosaic virus, both of which quickly kill plants. To control spotted cucumber beetles, mix up and water beneficial nematodes into the soil late in the day in midsummer to control the larvae. To get rid of beetles, grow plants that attract natural predators, such as braconid wasps.
Remember to use care and follow all label instructions when you are using pesticides or other insect treatments. Also, contact insecticides like carbaryl, sold as Sevin®, are lethal to bees, so use these with caution or find an alternative friendlier to the environment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.