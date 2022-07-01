First Christian Church
On the fourth Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preachi “Healing and Hospitality,” from 2 Kings 5:1-14 and Luke 10:1-11, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Mark Davies, Ph.D., will preach “Being Too Nice,” from Isaiah 66:10-14 and Luke 10:1-11, 16-20, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Worship will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Davies is Wimberly professor of social and ecological ethics and director of the World House Institute for Social and Ecological Responsibility at Oklahoma City University. Louise Whitaker will serve as liturgist, and Janelle Crane will provide special music. Davies will be guest minister this month.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30. Child care will be provided.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach "Two-way Blessing," from Luke 10:1-11, 16-20, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Randy Ridenour will conclude a series on the "Ten Commandments" from Exodus 20:17 and Matthew 22:34-40 during worship at 10:30 a.m. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the 14th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is at 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. The Knights of Columbus of Norman are participating in a Patriotic Rosary Motorcade, led by Father Nabil, celebrating the 4th Degree Commitment to patriotism at noon Sunday. Participants should assemble in the parking lot of Our Lady of Lebannon, 500 Alameda in Norman. Then, the group will proceed to St. Thomas More, St. Mark’s The Evangelist, St, Andrew’s in Moore and St. Joseph's in Norman. On Monday, the parish office will be closed for the holiday. The Monks’ Marketplace at St. Gregory’s Abbey in Shawnee sells high-quality Mission Monks Beef by the cut from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday below the clock tower north of the Abbey Church. For more information, visit stjosephsok.org.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "Tired of Doing Good," from Galatians 6:1-10, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jonathan Minson will be the guest speaker.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the fourth Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be "The Kingdom of God is Near You," from Luke 10:1-20, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service will be streamed on the YouTube (search "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach "Evangelism's Beginnings" during worship with holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. One service will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. A fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30, followed by Christian education and Pr. Summerville's "Lutheranism 101" class for adults at 10. A men's breakfast and Bible study will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. Clean food service and packaging foam may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach from 1 Corinthians 11 and oversee monthly celebration of the Lord's Supper at the afternoon service.
