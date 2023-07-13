Second Chance Animal Rescue
Stencil is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue. Stencil is an 18 month old medium sized tuxedo male. He has limited vision out of his left eye but he doesn't let that stop him. He is a love bug who is ready to find his forever home. All of our adoptable kitties are spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on their flea and tick prevention before they hit our adoption floor.
Some whiskered felines may have spent time in a foster home or may have not been on our adoption floor too long so please feel free to email questions (normansecondchance@gmail.com), call (405-321-1915) or stop by and ask us, in person. The cat room is open to the public Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 4500 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Zoey is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare!
Zoey is a female adult spayed catahoula leopard dog. This girl weighs 55 pounds & is 3 years old. Zoey, is playful full of zest & needs a family ready for many adventures with some running around. If you’d like to meet this precious girl, she is available for adoption at Norman Animal Welfare.
Zoeys pet ID is 26797.
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.