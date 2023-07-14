First Christian Church
Sunday, Rev. David Spain will preach “Seeds and Soil,” from Matthew 13: 1-9, 18-23 during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m., and the 10:45 a.m. service will also be livestreamed. Church school will be at 9 and 9:30.
First Congregational Church of Norman
Sunday, Rev. Dr. Mark Davies will preach “An Alternative and Prophetic Imagination” during worship at 4 p.m. Dr. Davies is Wimberly Professor of Social and Ecological Ethics at Oklahoma City University. He is also the Executive Director of the United Methodist Leadership, Education, and Development Hub in the U.S. Clean styrofoam is being collected for recycling. The YouTube link can be found on the church’s Facebook page.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will preach “Summer Sunday Surprise,” during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school classes will be at 9:30 a.m. There are classes for adults, children and youth, as well as childcare for younger children. ALL are welcome at First Presbyterian Church.
Generations Church
Sunday, worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and Reel Spirituality (movie night) will be Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at generations.tv
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Pastor Stephen Lashley will preach “Word to the Wise -Wisdom in Relationships” from Ecclesiastes 4: 9-15, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.” Sunday school will be at 10 a.m.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans will preach “God, the Foolish Farmer,” from Matthew 13:1-9, 18-23, during worship at 10:55 a.m. All are welcome to attend the service in person or via YouTube on Livestream.
Morning Star Center for Spiritual Living
Sunday, Sarah Kovash and Jennifer O’Neal will share the value of participating in the international phenomena known as Death Cafes. Death Cafes are agenda-free events where individuals can discuss all things death. The topics that can arise range from spiritual events to the details of caring for a loved one’s body after death. Sara and Jennifer are both certified End of Life Doulas. Services will begin at 10 a.m. at The Center, 2475 Boardwalk Street.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will continue his sermon series from 2 Peter 3:1-10, 17-18 during worship at 10:30 a.m. Communion will be observed. Bible Study will be at 9:15 a.m. NorthHaven is located at 1100 W. Main St., Ste. 120 in Norman. For more information visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Sunday, the church will celebrate masses with Lawrence at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. Daily masses will be at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday, all in the Chapel. The schedule confessions will be at 3 p.m. on Saturdays in the main Church and at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Fridays in the chapel’s confessional.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Dustin Gaskins will be talking about “Representing Jesus in a Polarized, Sinful Society.”
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday the sermon “The Word of God in the Harvestfield,” from Matthew 13:1-0,18-23, will be shared during worship at 8 and 10:30 a.m. The 10:30 a.m. service will be streamed online at tlcnorman.org. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15 a.m. Vacation Bible School will begin with a dinner at 5:15 p.m. and VBS events from 6 to 8 p.m. VBS will run until July 20 and is available for all children from age 4 to 5th grade. The theme is “God’s Living Water.”
University Lutheran Church (ULCLC)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach “The Parable of the Sower,” from Matthew 13, during worship at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Communion will be offered at both services. Summer Sunday school for all ages will begin at 10 a.m. Adults are invited to Pr. Summerville’s class, “Honoring Our Neighbor’s Faith.” The annual School Supply Drive continues with donated items from the Giving Tree welcomed in the church entry. The public is invited to recycle clean Styrofoam in the Styro-Station weekdays from 9 a.m. — 5 p.m., accessed from the parking lot on College behind the church at 914 Elm. Only leave foam if the collection box is outdoors.
Area Churches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.