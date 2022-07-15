First Christian Church
On the sixth Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. Dr. Tom Lyda will preach “Band-Aid Monitor,” from Psalm 52, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Mark Davies, Ph.D., will preach “Bringing Ruin to the Poor," from Amos 8:1-12 and Luke 10:38-42, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Worship is in person and will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Davies is Wimberly Professor of social and ecological ethics and director of the World House Institute for Social and Ecological Responsibility at Oklahoma City University. Louise Whitaker will serve as liturgist; Neil Whyte will provide special music.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school wll be at 9:30 a.m. Child care will be provided.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Pastor Jakob Topper will continue the sermon series on 1 Peter with a sermon from 1 Peter 2:1-9, 19-25 during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
On the 16th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Carl at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is at 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. Parishioners can attend a Catholic funeral information and planning open meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Metter Room or at St. Joseph Parish. The fifth annual Blessed Stanley Rother Rosary Run is July 23. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 7501 Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City. There is no cost to ride. All vehicles are welcome. Donations will be accepted; all proceeds benefit the Gospel of Life Disciples. Visit therothermen.com. Archbishop Paul Coakley will celebrate a healing Mass at 11 a.m. July 24 at Our Lady of Lebanon, 500 Alameda St. in Norman. A blessing by the relic of St. Sharbel will follow. Anyone who needs healing is invited. St. Joseph will celebrate Bl. Stanley Rother Feast Day at 7 p.m. in the main church. The St. Joseph’s Knights Council 12819 will have officer installation after the 5 p.m. Mass July 30 all Parishioners are invited to attend. For more information, visit stjosephsok.org.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "Thinkers and Doers," from Luke 10:38-42, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Craig Hayes will discus "The Case of Corinth: How To Improve Our Worship Assemblies."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the sixth Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be "One Thing is Necessary," from Luke 10:38-42, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service can be streamed on YouTube (type in "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15. The new Vicar Jonathan Anderson, who will assist in the campus ministry, will be installed during an ice cream social at 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “More Glorious Than Cosmic Cliffs," from Romans 11:33-36, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children's Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach from Luke 10:38-42 during worship with holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. at 914 Elm Ave. A fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30. One service will be available on YouTube in the afternoon at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. Christian education and Pr. Summerville's "Lutheranism 101" class for adults will begin at 10. A women's book study will be at 1:30 p.m. today. Women of the ELCA will meet at noon Thursday. Clean food service and packaging foam without tape or paper labels may be left for recycling in the styro-station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church.
