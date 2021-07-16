Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, elder Keith Lough will preach during worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. In-person Bible classes begin at 9. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in the children and youth ministries. There will be a monthly Heart Hold to learn. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Encounters with Jesus,” a weekly devotional led by Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman, will be posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and the Alameda Church of Christ website, alameda.church. This series of devotionals focuses on Jesus’ encounters with various people in the book of John. The Streams of Water Ministry will host its annual Back to School Roundup from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 7. The first 550 students who arrive will receive a backpack full of school supplies and a sack lunch in a curbside pickup. For more information, visit alameda.church.
First Christian Church
On the eighth Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “A Dwelling Place for God,” from Ephesians 2:11-22, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. The sacrament of baptism will be observed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
On the eighth Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. Wheeler will preach "Hit the Pause Button," from Mark 6:30-34, 53-56, during in-person worship at 4 p.m. Worship will be livestreamed at bit.ly/3ki6tak.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, guest preacher Samuel McCann's sermon will be "The Household of God," during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worsthip will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Mike Bumgarner will bring the message "Reckoning with the Divided Self," from Luke 8:26-39, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9 a.m. The youth will have a Youth Summer Blowout from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the church. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the 16th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon Lepak at 7 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish and 10:30 a.m. in English. During July 19-23, daily Masses will be celebrated in the main church at 11:30 a.m. Totus Tuus program starts Sunday for seventh through 12th grade students from 7 to 9:45 p.m. all week. St. Joseph will receive grades first through sixth from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. July 19-23. The last day to enroll is at noon Monday in the parish office. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the church will host a rosary in the main church. St. Joseph Parish will be in the south team El Camino de Apla’s route July 23. Residents are invited to come at 11:30 a.m. in the main church to pray for the archdiocese and the intercession of Bl. Stanley Rother. Blessed Stanley Rother Feast Day will be July 28. A special Mass will be celebrated with Father Irwin at 7 p.m. Quo Vadis Days will present “Men’s Discernment Retreat” from Aug. 1 to 4 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Youth Camp in Wellston. For more information, visit okcvocations.com. Fiat Ministries will present “Fiat Discernment Retreat” for single women between ages 18 to 30 from Aug. 5-7 in Our Lady Guadalupe Camp. For more information, visit fiatministries.org.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "Together Again," from Mark 6:30-34, 53-56, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Danser will preach “The Reliability of God’s Word.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the eighth Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be "Jesus Gives Us Rest and Food," from Mark 6:30-44. Vicar Mark Gaschler will be installed to assist in the Lutheran campus ministry this next school year at the University of Oklahoma. He is the 32nd vicar to serve at the parish. The Sunday Divine Services with communion in the sanctuary will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 Sunday service will be streamed online on the "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK" YouTube channel. Sonshine Station Summer Camp for children up to fifth grade is available to the public. For information, call 329-1503.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul's Epistle to the Romans with the sermon “Peace with God," from Romans 5:1-2, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Parking on Elm Avenue. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville's Sunday sermon will be "As Christ Served Others," from Mark 6:30-34, 53-56, during in-person worship and Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media after 1 p.m. Women of the Word will meet at noon Friday at the church. The Sunday morning "Veggie Stand" continues in the fellowship hall, supplied by congregational gardeners, with proceeds designated for Food and Shelter. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for the public to recycle clean food service or packaging foam. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church, 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach "Professing To Be Wise, Thay Became Fools," from Romans 1:22,24, at the afternoon service.
West Wind Unitarian Universalist Congregation
Sunday, Rebekah Rogers will reflect on “The Stories We Tell” during in-person worship at 11 a.m. Worship will be available on Zoom at westwinduuc.org.
— Area Churches