First Christian Church
On the sixth Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. Shannon Cook will preach “What to Bring?,” from Mark 6:1-13, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Sara Marie Bodenstein will be the guest minister during in-person worship at 4 p.m. The service will be livestreamed at bit.ly/3qE2iqB.
Memorial Presbyterian
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “Traveling Light” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Shake the Dust Off Your Feet,” from Mark 6:1-13, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9 a.m. The church office will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
Sunday, St. Joseph Parish will welcome Rev. Father Brannon Lepak as associate pastor. On the 14th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon Lepak at 7 a.m. in English and 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish and with Father Oswalt at 10:30 a.m. in English. Daily masses, beginning Monday, will take place in the chapel at 8 a.m. Monday and Saturday and 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The schedule of confessions moving forward is as follows: 5 p.m. Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. Friday in the confessional of the chapel and from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the main church. Quo Vadis Days presents “Men’s Discernment Retreat.” The retreat will be Aug. 1-4 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Youth Camp in Wellston. For more information, visit okcvocations.com. Fiat Ministries will present “Fiat Discernment Retreat” for single women between ages 18-30 from Aug. 5-7 in Our Lady Guadalupe Camp. For more information, visit fiatministries.org. Registration for Totus Tuus, a summer Catholic youth program, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Totus Tuus program will be from 7 to 9:45 p.m. July 18-22 for seventh through 12th grades and 9 a.m. through to 3 p.m. July 19-23 for first through sixth grades. For more information, call 321-8080.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be “Which Empire are we In?,” from John 18: 35-38, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Clyde Woody will discuss the American Restoration movement.
Trinity Lutheran Church
On the sixth Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “Christ’s True Family,” from Mark 6:1-13. Sunday Divine Services with communion in the sanctuary will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School and Bible classes at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be streamed on the “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” YouTube page. Sonshine Station Summer Camp for children up to fifth grade is now available to the public. For information, call 329-1503.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach “Called to Love and Proclaim,” from Mark 6:1-13, during in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion will be offered. Worship will be available after 1 p.m. on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. The Sunday morning “Veggie Stand” will continue in fellowship hall and supplied by congregational gardeners, with proceeds designated for Food and Shelter. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for the public to clean styrofoam. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Avenue.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will supervise monthly celebration of the Lord’s Supper at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
