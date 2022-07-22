First Christian Church
On the seventh Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. Shannon Cook will preach “When You Pray,” from Luke 11:1-13, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Mark Davies, Ph.D., will preach “Faithful Love and Truth Have Met; Righteousness and Peace Have Kissed," from Luke 11:1-13, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW, during worship. Worship will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Guest minister Davies is Wimberly professor of social and ecological ethics and director of the World House Institute for Social and Ecological Responsibility at Oklahoma City University. Louise Whitaker will serve as liturgist; Neil Whyte will provide special music.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead the service during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30. Child care will be provided.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, guest minister Chaz Ruark will preach "Did I Ask for That?," from Luke 11:1-13, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will continue a series on 1 Peter focusing on 1 Peter 3:13-22 during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On the 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish at 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Next week, all daily masses will be at 11:30 a.m. in the main church. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. The fifth annual Blessed Stanley Rother Rosary Run will be Saturday. Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 7501 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City. There is no cost to ride, and all vehicles are welcome. Donations benefiting the Gospel of Life Disciples will be accepted. For more information, visit therothermen.com. Archbishop Paul Coakley will celebrate a healing Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Lebanon, 500 Alameda St. in Norman. A blessing by the relic of St. Sharbel will follow. St. Joseph will celebrate Bl. Stanley Rother Feast Day Mass at 7 p.m. Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the main church. St. Joseph’s Knights Council 12819 will have officer installation after 5 p.m. July 30. All parishioners are invited to attend. For more information, visit stjosephsok.org.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Bruce Kessler will speak about "Hearts Burning."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the seventh Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be "How to Pray," from Luke 11:1-13, during divine srvices with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service will be stremed on YouTube (search "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). Sunday school will be at 9:15.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “The Gospel Flow," from Romans 12:1-2, at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St., during worship at 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson at 9:45 on “Confessing the Faith.” Jeannie McClish will lead children's Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville's sermon based on Luke 11:1-13, focuses on Christ's teaching regarding prayer. Holy Communion is offered at the 8:30 and 11:00 a.m. services. A Fellowship Breakfast is offered at 9:30 a.m. Christian Education for all ages and Pr. Summerville's "Lutheranism 101" class for adults begin at 10:00 a.m. One of the Sunday services will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media Sunday afternoon. The Lutheran World Relief Quilters meet Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. Sunday at 4:30 p.m. Voices for the Voiceless present a program featuring Saidy Orellana, the Oklahoma Historical Society Multicultural Officer, and volunteer with the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support. Her program, "The Importance of Representation," will illuminate the benefits of creating bridges of communication and cultural exchange opportunities for all Oklahomans. The public is invited. Clean food service and packaging foam without tape or paper labels may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station weekdays, 9:00 - 5:00 p.m. Please enter from the parking lot on College behind the church at 914 Elm.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "Enter His Gates With Thanksgiving in Your Heart," from Psalms 100:4, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches