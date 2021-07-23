Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman will continue the series “The Core: What Does Christianity Teach?” during worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at teh church’s YouTube channel. In-person Bible classes for all ages begin at 9. Alameda is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in their children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Encounters with Jesus,” a weekly devotional led by Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the church’s Facebook page and website, alameda.church. The series of devotionals focuses on Jesus’ encounters with various people in the book of John. The Streams of Water Ministry will host its annual Back to School Roundup from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 7. The first 550 students who arrive will receive a backpack full of school supplies and a sack lunch in a curbside pickup. For more information, visit alameda.church.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will continue the summer series “Transformed Lives: Acts” during in-person at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On the ninth Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “Power to Do Good,” from John 6:1-15, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services. The sacrament of baptism will be observed. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
On the ninth Sunday after Pentacost, Rev. Wheeler will preach “There’s Always Enough,” from John 6:1-21, during in-person worship at 4 p.m. Worship will be livestreamed at bit.ly/3x2ZIMi.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “Enough” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Pastor Jakob Topper will preach “That All Would be Full,” from John 6:1-21, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Communion will be observed. Bible study will be at 9. Worship will be broadcast on Facebook Live. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 17th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon Lepak at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. Confessions schedule is at 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel confessional. Blessed Stanley Rother Feast Day will be July 28. A special Mass will be celebrated with Father Irwin at 7 p.m. The youth program will host “Middle School Maddness” for sixth through eighth graders at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and “High School Happening” for grades ninth through 12th from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6. in the gymnasium. The Knights of Columbus are collecting nonperishable food items at weekend masses and outside the chapel. The St. Joseph Pantry Box is in the women’s shelter in the Rother building. Quo Vadis Days will present “Men’s Discernment Retreat.” The retreat will be from Aug. 1-4 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Youth Camp in Wellston. For more information, visit okcvocations.com. Fiat Ministries will present “Fiat Discernment Retreat” for single women between ages 18-30 from Aug. 5-7 in Our Lady Guadalupe Camp. For more information, visit fiatministries.org.
St. Stephen’s United
Methodist Church
Sunday, the sermon will be “Fed by the Youth,” from John 6:1-15, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Winslow conclude a series on the Power of God’s Word with the sermon “The Accessibility of The Bible.”
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul’s Epistle to the Romans with the sermon “The Gift of the Holy Spirit,” from Romans 5:3-5 at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St., during worship at 10:30 a.m. Parking is on Elm Avenue. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach from John 6:1-21, the feeding of the five thousand during in-person worship and Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media after 1 p.m. The annual school supply drive will continue through Aug. 8. The Sunday morning “Veggie Stand” in fellowship hall is supplied by congregational gardeners, with proceeds designated for Food and Shelte. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for the public to recycle clean foodservice or packaging foam. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “Angelic Protection,” from Exodus 33:1, 2, at the afternoon service.
West Wind Unitarian
Universalist Congregation
Sunday, Rev. Andy Jacobs will reflect on “Seeking Balance Between Feeling and Thinking in an Evolving Brain” during in-person worship. Worship will be broadcast on Zoom at westwinduuc.org.
— Area Churches