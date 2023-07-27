Second Chance Animal Rescue
Acrylic is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue. Acrylic is a 3 year old, male domestic short/hair mix. Acrylic is an orange kitty that is looking to paint his way from the chaos of an animal shelter! He is a gentle boy (weighing in at over 8lbs) that loves Dad Jokes, other cats and people watching. He wouldn't mind cuddling up to a hooman and enjoying a movie but would need a little time to get to know his new family. Acrylic is passive, likes to hide in armpits when being held and is very submissive. He would do good in a home with a calm dog. Like all of our adoptable kitties, Acrylic is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, given age appropriate vaccines and is current on their flea and tick prevention.
Some whiskered felines may have spent time in a foster home or may have not been on our adoption floor too long so please feel free to email questions (normansecondchance@gmail.com), call (405-321-1915) or stop by and ask us, in person. The cat room is open to the public Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 4500 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Winston is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare.
Winston is a male adult neutered Anatolian shepherd. This gentle giant weighs 62 pounds & is around 2 years old. Winston is a very interesting one. Still growing & figuring it out, his personality is certainly starting to show. He sometimes likes attention, but other times prefers his own space. He is also ready for room to run around. Come on by and meet him! If you’d like to meet this handsome boy, he is available for adoption at Norman Animal Welfare
Winston’s pet id is 26952
— Submitted Content
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.