Second Chance Animal Rescue
Supersport is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue. Supersport is a 3 month old, short hair male. He has lots of spunk; very rambunctious and loves to play chase. He has been doing great with the other cats and has been exposed to dogs and kids. All of our adoptable kitties are spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on their flea and tick prevention before they hit our adoption floor.
Some whiskered felines may have spent time in a foster home or may have not been on our adoption floor too long so please feel free to email questions (normansecondchance@gmail.com), call (405-321-1915) or stop by and ask us, in person. The cat room is open to the public Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 4500 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Harvey is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare!
Harvey is a male adult neutered rat terrier. He weighs 15 pounds & is 7 years old. This dog is ready for any adventure with you. If you’d like to meet this sweet boy, he is available for adoption at Norman Animal Welfare
Harveys pet id is 26692
