First Christian Church
On the fifth Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” from Luke 10:25-37, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. A blood drive will be hosted from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To sign up, call the church office.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Mark Davies, Ph.D., will preach “Fixing the Road," from Amos 7:7-17 and Luke 10:25-37, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Davies is Wimberly professor of social and ecological ethics and director of the World House Institute for Social and Ecological Responsibility at Oklahoma City University. Davies will be guest minister this month. Louise Whitaker will serve as liturgist, and Neil Whyte will provide special music.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m. Child care will be provided.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper wll begin the sermon series "1 Peter," from 1 Peter 1:3-23 and Matthew 5:11-12, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study wll be at 9. Visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On 15th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 a.m. in English and 8:30 in Spanish and with Father Carl at 10:30 in English and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. Today, there will be no confessions at 10:30 a.m. and no daily Mass at 12:05 p.m. On Monday, the church won't have daily Mass at 8 a.m. The church will host bingo today in the gym, with first session at 7 p.m. and second session at 8:30. Cost is $5 per session and $1 for blackouts. The Golden Agers will provide dinner for $5 at 6:15 p.m. The church will provide a Catholic funeral information and planning open meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 19 in the Metter Room. The fifth annual Blessed Stanley Rother Rosary Run will be July 23, with registration at 8 a.m. at the Catholic Pastoral Center, 7501 Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City. There is no cost; all vehicles are welcome. Donations will be accepted; all proceeds benefit the Gospel of Life Disciples. Visit therothermen.com. The church will celebrate Bl. Stanley Rother Feast Day at 7 p.m. July 28 in the main church. Visit stjosephsok.org.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "Neighbors,"from Luke 10: 25-37, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Chris Taylor will talk about "God's Plan for Man."
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the fifth Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be "The Good Samaritan," from Luke 10:25-27, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service will be streamed on YouTube (search "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). Sunday school will be at 9:15. The annual roast of the vicar with a potluck lunch and presentations for Vicar Mark Gaschler will be at noon.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Knowing God’s Sovereign Grace Is Prerequisite for True Wisdom," from Romans 11:25-32, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children's Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the gospel according to Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach "The Parable of the Merciful Samaritan," from Luke 10:25-37, during worship with holy communion at 8:30 and 11. A fellowship breakfast will be at 9:30, with Christian education and Pr. Summerville's "Lutheranism 101" class at 10. One service will be available in the afternoon on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the church will provide a public foam recycling event hosted by Norman Public Library Central in their north parking lot. The public is invited to bring clean foodservice and packaging styrofoam with tape and paper labels removed. The church's densifier will turn mountains of foam into 4-foot-long logs of polystyrene. For more information, call 831-2025.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach "God Is Our Strength," from Psalms 28:7-8, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches