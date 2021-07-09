Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Campus Minister Darin Sixkiller wll continue the series “The Core: What Does Christianity Teach,” focusing on the lesson “The Greatest Commands,” during worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. Bible classes will be at 9. The church is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in their children and youth ministries. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. “Encounters with Jesus,” a weekly devotional led by Preaching Minister Rusty Tugman, is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and the Alameda Church of Christ website, alameda.church. This series of devotionals focuses on Jesus’ encounters with people in the book of John. For more information, visit the church’s website.
First Christian Church
On the Seventh Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. Dr. Tom Lyda will preach “When Life Gives You Lemons,” from Ephesians 1: 3-14, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, guest preacher the Rev. Dr. Robin Myers will preach during in-person worship at 4 p.m. Worship can be streamed at youtube.com/channel/UCs1Hqj0h5nSEZQdobqWBJ-g.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “Greatly Perplexed” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunda, guest preacher Kyle Tubbs, the new coordinator of the Cooperating Baptist Fellowship of Oklahoma, will bring the message “Your Party Invitation,” from Luke 14:15-24. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 a.m. in English and with Father Brannon Lepak at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish and 10:30 a.m. in English. The church is in prayer for the Archdiocese and the intercession of Bl. Stanley Rother, with two prayer teams visiting all parishes and missions in July in the first El Camino de Apla’s. St. Joseph parish is July 23 in the south team Camino route. Ask for the passports in the parish office. Blessed Stanley Rother Feast Day will be July 28. A special Mass with Father Irwin will be hosted at 7 p.m. Quo Vadis Days will present “Men’s Discernment Retreat” from Aug. 1-4 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Youth Camp in Wellston. For more information, visit okcvocations.com. Fiat Ministries will present “Fiat Discernment Retreat” for single women between ages 18-30 from Aug. 5-7 in Our Lady Guadalupe Camp. For more information, visit fiatministries.org. The Totus Tuus program will be from 7 to 9:45 p.m. July 18-22 for seventh through 12th grades and 9 a.m. through to 3 p.m. July 19-23 for grades first through sixth. For more information, call the office at 321-8080. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parish office.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, guest minister Rev. Victor McCullough will preach “Scarred for Life,” from Revelation 5:9-14, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, “The Power of God’s Word” will be Dustin Gaskins’ sermon.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the Seventh Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “John the Baptist and Jesus the Christ,” from Mark 6:14-29. Sunday Divine Services with communion in the sanctuary will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 a.m. Sunday service will be streamed online on the “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” YouTube channel. Sonshine Station Summer Camp for children up to fifth grade is available to the public. For information, call 329-1503.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville’s sermon will be from Amos 7:7-15 and Mark 6:14-29 during in-person worship and Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. The service will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media after 1 p.m. The Sunday morning “Veggie Stand” will continue in fellowship hall, supplied by congregational gardeners, with proceeds designated for Food and Shelter. The Styro-Station is open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. weekdays for the public to recycle clean food service or packaging foam. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “Nothing Is Impossible With God,” from Jeremiah 32:27, at the afternoon service.
