CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will continue the summer series “Transformed Lives: Acts” during in-person worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Christian Church
On the 12th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. Mike Bumgarner will preach “Reckoning with the Divided Self,” from Luke 8:26-39 and 1 Corinthians 2:10-16, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church
of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Wheeler will preach “A Taste of Grace,” from John 6:51-58, during in-person worship at 4 p.m. Worship will be livestreamed at bit.ly/3iGrbzE.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “ Unless You Eat” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Eat My Flesh,” from John 6:51-58, during worship. Communion will be observed. It is promotion Sunday for children and youth, which will include a Bible presentation for kindergarten and first graders. Attendees are required to wear face masks while in the building. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
On the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Brannon Lepak at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are in the Chapel at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. Confessions will be open at 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the confessional. The last day to enroll in the Family Faith Formation and for the Youth Program is Aug. 25. Catholic residents can fill out the form in the Parish office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the parish office. Fee per family is $35. If you are registering a child for a sacrament, bring a baptismal certificate. Classes begin Sept. 8. The church will host Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults classes from September through May for anyone interested in joining the Catholic faith. To register, call the office at 321-8080 and leave name and contact information or email Judy Hunter at judyjudyjudy1@cox.net. The first class will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9. The next baptism seminar will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Metter room. For registration, contact Christina Mendoza at 321-8080 before noon today. The Knights of Columbus are collecting non-perishable food items at weekend masses and outside the chapel. The St. Joseph Pantry Box is in the Women’s Shelter in the Rother building. All are invited to pray the Rosary for healing our nation, law and order and for Norman police at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the church. The church will celebrate a Holy Hour service at 4 p.m. Aug. 29 in the church.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, “Falling Short of God’s Glory” from Romans 3:23 will be Sunday’s sermon.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 12th Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “True Food, True Words, True Life,” from John 6:51-69. Sunday Divine Services with communion will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday School and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be streamed on YouTube by searching for “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK.” Trinity Lutheran Early Learning Center is enrolling for fall preschool and day care programs. The programs begin Aug. 16. For more information, call 329-1503 or visit tlsnorman.com.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach from Luke 1:39-56. Holy Communion will be offered at 8:30 and 11 a.m. All are invited. Social distancing and face masks are required inside the church. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media after 1 p.m. Social Ministry’s “Charity Card Workshop,” benefiting Bridges of Norman, will be at 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Saturday. The Styro-Station is open to drop off clean foodservice or packaging foam weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will preach “How God Dealt With Pharoah,” from Exodus 7:1-5, at the afternoon service.
West Wind Unitarian Universalist
Congregation
Sunday, Dr. Khalid Sohail, psychotherapist in Whitby Toronto, will talk about green zone philosophy at 11 a.m. He will visit from Canada via Zoom. The church will meet in person and on Zoom at westwinduuc.org.
