Second Chance Animal Rescue
Cu and Au are pets of the week at Second Chance.
Our pocket pet program is now active. We have two female guinea pigs named Cu (white/brown 2 years old) and Au (black/white 1 years old) waiting for homes. Guinea pigs are gentle, curious pets. Pet stores breed and sell guinea pigs, often advertising them as low maintenance pets. Because they require special care and attention, they often end up in shelters when pet owners aren’t able to meet their specific needs.
Guinea pigs need time out of their cage every day to explore and stretch their legs. Their diet consists of fresh hay, veggies and water. A guinea pig’s cage should be thoroughly cleaned on a weekly basis and spot-cleaned every few days. They need to be kept groomed, their toes clipped and regular veterinarian care should be provided.
If you’ve done your research and are looking for some really sweet little friends, consider adoption! Visit our Tamagotchi room, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wed-Sun to meet our littlest adoption candidates. Their adoption fee each is $40.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Meet Nash, pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare.
Nash is a male, neutered border collie. He’s 6 years old and weighs 56 pounds. This bundle of energy would love a patient, loving person to show him the ropes; to show him that the world isn’t as scary as he might think.
Adventures and walks, playing in the backyard with his very own toys, and lounging around on the couch with his favorite person are some of his favorite things. Maybe you’ll be his favorite person? Nash is available for adoption at Norman Animal Welfare.
Nash’s pet id is 26918.
