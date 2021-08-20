Alameda Church of Christ
Sunday, Campus Minister Darin Sixkiller will continue the series “The Core: What Does Christianity Teach?” during in-person worship at 10 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on the Alameda Church of Christ YouTube channel. In-person Bible classes for all ages begin at 9. Alameda is doing “Heart Holds,” or basic teachings, in children and youth ministries. There will be a monthly Heart Hold to learn. All families are invited to participate in monthly challenges. For more information, visit alameda.church/heart-holds. A weekly devotional led by Rusty Tugman is posted at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Alameda Church of Christ Facebook page and alameda.church. The series focuses on Daniel.
CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will begin the two-week series “Heart: Living Out Love” during in-person worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available online at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Baptist Church
Sunday, Dr. Wade Smith will preach from the “Mark it Down” series with the sermon “Discovering Family,” from Mark 3:20-35. Bradley and Holly Knight, featuring Aiysha McCarthy, will lead the church in worship.
First Christian Church
On the 13th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. Dr. Bill Galbraith will preach “Who’s In Your Heaven?,” from Nehemiah 9:6 and Revelation 7:9-17, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Wheeler will preach “A Place to Call Home” from Psalm 84, during in-person worship at 4 p.m. Worship will be livestreamed at bit.ly/2Wd5nD0.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “ To Whom Can We Go?” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “Why I’m Still a Christian,” from John 5:51-58, during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible Study will be at 9. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s sermon will be “Truth, Justice, & ...,” from Ephesians 6:10-20, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, “What’s the Hardest Thing You’ll Ever Have To Do For Jesus?” will be Glen Taylor’s question.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
On the 21st Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon Lepak at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are in the chapel at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is as follows: 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main mhurch and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the confessional of the chapel. The last day to enroll in the Family Faith Formation and for the Youth Program will be Wednesday. Catholic residents can fill out a form in the parish office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The parish office will be open until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Fee is $35. Classes begin Sept. 8. The Blessed Stanley Rother Hispanic Cultural Institute of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will have opening night at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Metter Room, 421 E. Acres St. Classes of Spanish Language and Cultural Studies are being hosted from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Tuesday. Residents may register on opening night or on the church’s Facebook page, bit.ly/BSR-HCI-Registration. Enrollment will continue until Sept. 28. Tuition fee is $35. Bring a check made to St. Joseph Catholic Church on Sept. 21. Men’s Discipleship Group is forming. Contact Ray Leyva at 209-4107 or at videopriest@gmail.com. The church will host Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults classes from September through May. Call 321-8080 and leave name and contact information or email judyjudyjudy1@cox.net. For Hispanic residents, send an email to Itzel Duke at itzel.duke@stjosephsok.org. The first class will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9. All are invited to pray the Rosary for healing our nation at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The church will celebrate the Holy Hour service at 4 p.m. Aug. 29.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 13th Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “Commandments Taught by Men,” from Mark 7:1-13. Sunday Divine Services with communion will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday School and Bible class at 9:15. It is “Welcome Back OU Students” Sunday. Vicar Mark Gaschler will visit with college students and give them a tour of the Student Center for the LCMS-U Campus Ministry. The 10:30 service will be streamed online by searching “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” on YouTube. Trinity Lutheran Early Learning Center is now enrolling for fall preschool and day care programs. For more information, call 329-1503 or go to tlsnorman.com.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul’s Epistle to the Romans with the sermon “The Gift of Imputed Righteousness,” from Romans 5:12-21, during worship at 10:30 a.m. in the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Parking on Elm Avenue. Sunday School, with a lesson on God’s grace and mercy, will be at 9:45. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center
Sunday, Pr. Summerville’s sermon will be from John 6:56-69 during worship. Holy Communion will be offered at 8:30 and 11 a.m. All are invited. The church is observing CDC protocols of social distancing and masking when inside the church. Worship will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media after 1 p.m. Women of the Word book group meets at noon today. Social Ministry’s “Charity Card Workshop,” benefiting Bridges of Norman, will be at 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Saturday. The church is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The Styro-Station is open to drop off clean foodservice or packaging foam from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “God’s Perfect Peace,” from Isaiah 26:3, at the afternoon service.
West Wind Unitarian Universalist Congregation
Sunday, Rev. Andy Jacobs will reflect on “Modern Mind Myths and Misconceptions; Finding a Home for Your Consciousness” during in-person worship at 11 a.m. Worship will be broadcast on Zoom via westwinduuc.org.
— Area Churches