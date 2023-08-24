Second Chance Animal Rescue
Wisp is pet of the week and Second Chance! Wisp is a 4 month old, male domestic shorthair. He is very friendly, inquisitive and playfur. His white paws are too adorable.
All of our adoptable kitties are spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on their flea and tick prevention before they hit our adoption floor. All cats are negative for Feline AIDS (FIV) and Feline Leukemia (FeLV). Cats and kittens are vaccinated against FVRCP (Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Feline Calicivirus, Feline Panleukopenia), FeLV (Feline Leukemia Virus) and Rabies (when applicable).
Some whiskered felines may have spent time in a foster home or may have not been on our adoption floor too long so please feel free to email questions (normansecondchance@gmail.com), call (405-321-1915) or stop by and ask us, in person. The cat room is open to the public Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 4500 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069.
Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Meet Reid, pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare.
Reid is a female spayed mix. She’s three years old and weighs 40 pounds. This dogs coloring is black and grey. Reid is skittish but friendly outside of the kennel, loves treats. Reid is available for adoption at Norman Animal Welfare.
Reid's pet id is 26492.
