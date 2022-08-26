First Christian Church
On the 12th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preaching “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” from Luke 14:1, 7-14, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed. The church will receive a Mountain of Food offering, given to Food and Shelter to help families experiencing food crisis and hunger. The church will observe Promotion Sunday.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Rev. Stephen Lashley will preach “Psalms: Works of Heart-Joy,” from Psalm 98, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. worship service will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.” Sunday School will be at 10.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Ruling Elder Melissa Gill’s sermon will be “Hospitality,” from Luke 14:1, 7-14, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will continue the sermon series in Ruth during worship at 10:30 a.m. Bible study will be at 9 for all ages. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Miller at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is at10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the chapel’s confessional. New confessions times have been added at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday in the chapel, beginning Sept. 1. All are invited to attend the St. Joseph Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 2 and 3 in the Stanley Rother building. Call Rita Ille at 321-1376 to schedule appointments for delivery of donation items. A Domestic Church Married Couples Retreat will be Sept. 2-5 in Oklahoma City. Register at domesticchurchfamilies.com. Contact Brian and Kristy Simmons at domesticchurchokc@gmail.com or 637-8231. TheCatechetical Conference “This is my body” will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, 801 NW 50the St. in Oklahoma City. Early bird registration by Aug. 29 registers attendees in a raffle for a private tour for four to the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine. The archdiocesan event is for all those involved in children and youth ministries, RCIA, small discipleship groups and young adult ministry. Parents are invited to join. For more information, visit archokc.org/catcon. Catholic Charities will launch the 2022-2023 Annual Appeal in September. The theme is “Christ has no body but yours. No hands, no feet on earth but yours.” For donations, visit givetocc.org.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon ‘will be “Choosing Seats,” from Luke 14: 1, 7-11, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Jordan Danser will preach “Faithfulness is the Difference.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 12th Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “Humility,” from Luke 14:1-14, during divine services with communion will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, with Sunday school and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be streamed on YouTube (search “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK”).. Vicar Andserson will give a tour of the LCMS U Campus Ministry Center and take college students to Braum’s for lunch. Orientation session for confirmation students will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “Gospel Energy,” from Romans 12:11, at the Wesley Building, 428 W.Lindsey St, Worship will be available on trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children’s Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the gospel according to Mark.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach from Luke 14:1, 7-14 during worship with holy communion at 8 and 11 a.m. at 914 Elm Ave. Breakfast and fellowship will be at 9:30, followed by adult education at 10, with Summerville teaching “Lutheranism 101.” College students can go to lunch with the Campus Ministry team after the late service. The Green Team will densify clean Styrofoam at the Noble Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Styrofoam may be recycled at the church weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by entering the Styro-Station from the parking lot on College Avenue.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “Spiritual Humility,” from Matthew 18: 1-4, at the afternoon service.
— Area Churches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.