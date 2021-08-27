CrossPointe Church
Sunday, Pastor Butler will conclude the two-week series “Heart: Living Out Love,” during in-person worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship will be available at crosspointe.tv/live.
First Baptist Church
Sunday, Dr. Wade Smith will continue the worship series “Mark It Down” with “Ears To Hear,” from Mark 4:23.
First Christian Church
On the 14th Sunday after Pentecost, from James 1:17–27 and Ephesians 4:29 through 5:1, during in-person worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Wheeler will preach “Are Cleanliness and Goodness Really Neighbors,” from Mark 7:1-8, 14-15, 21-23, during in-person worship at 4 p.m. Worship will be livestreamed at bit.ly/3znO9Bg.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Dr. Rick Baggett will preach “The Power of Story” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, guest speaker Rev. Kyndall Rae Rothaus will speak at 10:30 a.m. Kyndall is a spiritual guide, preacher, poet and feminist theologian. She often works with people on the margins of the church. She is particularly interested in religious trauma, feminist spirituality, mystical traditions and the intersection of systemic oppression and soul work. She is the author of “Thy Queendom Come: Breaking Free from the Patriarchy to Save Your Soul” and “Preacher Breath.” She is the co-founder of Nevertheless She Preached. There will be a fall kickoff party at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a cookout and bounce house. Everyone is required to be masked while inside. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 22nd Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Brannon Lepak at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses are in the Chapel at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The confessions schedule is 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and 5 p.m. Wednesday in the confessional of the chapel. Also Sunday, the church will celebrate the Holy Hour service at 4 p.m. with Father Irwin. All are welcome. The church will host a garage sale from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 and from 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 4 at the Stanley Rother Building, 425 N. Porter Ave., sponsored by the Women’s Club and Knights of Columbus. The Blessed Stanley Rother Hispanic Cultural Institute of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will have opening night for the fall semester at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Metter Room of the Parish Center, 421 E. Acres St. Everyone is invited. The church is hosting classes of Spanish language and cultural studies from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Residents may register on opening night or online on the church’s Facebook page. Enrollment will continue until Sept. 28. Tuition fee is $35 per semester. Donations to the institute will be accepted. A Men’s discipleship group is forming for this fall. For more information, contact Ray Leyva at 209-4107 or videopriest@gmail.com. The church will host Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults classes from September through May for anyone interested in joining the Catholic faith. To register, call 321-8080 and leave name and contact information, or email Judy Hunter at judyjudyjudy1@cox.net. For Hispanic residents, send an email to Itzel Duke at itzel.duke@stjosephsok.org. The first class will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s sermon will be “Following the Rules,” from Mark 7:1-8, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Travis Ashley’s sermon will be “Be Clothed With Humility,” from 1 Peter 5:5.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 14th Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “From Out of the Heart,” from Mark 7:14-23. The Sunday Divine Services with communion in the sanctuary are at 8 and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 service will be online on YouTube (search “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK”). Vicar Mark Gaschler has begun weekly dinners and Bible studies for college students at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Student Center for the LCMS-U campus ministry at 603 Classen Blvd. The Facebook page is bit.ly/3kpRs4N. Trinity Lutheran Early Learning Center is enrolling for the Fall Preschool and Day Care programs. For more information, call 329-1503 or go to tlsnorman.com.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach through Paul’s Epistle to the Romans with the sermon “Baptized into His Death,” from Romans 6:1-4, during worship at 9:45 a.m. in the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Dr. Ryan Bisel will lead a new Sunday school class “Acts 17” at 9:45. At noon, the church will commemorate the opening of the church and the beginning of the year with a Norman Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting led by Scott Martin. The Meating Place food truck will be in the parking lot serving lunch. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YoTtube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pastor Summerville will preach “For What Reason Are We Saved?” from Mark 7:1-8, 14-15, 21-23. Holy Communion and the Rite of Anointing for Healing will be at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The church is observing all CDC COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and masking when inside the church. The service will be available after 1 p.m. on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media. Students of University Lutheran will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a home-cooked dinner, fellowship and devotional. The Styro-Station is open to drop off clean foodservice or packaging foam from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Lay Minister John Roberts will preach “One Way To Grace,” from Ephesians 2:8, at the afternoon service.
West Wind Unitarian Universalist Congregation
Sunday, Rev. Andy Jacobs will reflect on “Finding a Home for Your Consciousness, the Finale” during in-person worship at 11 a.m. Worship will be broadcast on Zoom via westwinduuc.org.
— Area Churches