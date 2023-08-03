Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Huck is pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare.
Huck is a female spayed pit bull terrier. She’s five months old and weighs 23 pounds currently. Huck is a shy little pup but she is a sweet one. She wants so much to be loved and to love someone. But she’s a little timid, especially down here where there’s so much going on. Her little face is usually looking around hoping that someone will come and give her what every dog deserves: a chance at love. If you’d like to meet this growing girl, she is available for adoption at Norman Animal Welfare.
Hucks pet id is 27093
— Submitted Content
