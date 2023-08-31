Norman Animal Welfare Shelter
Meet Sally, pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare.
Sally is a female spayed lab mix. She’s seven years old and weighs 73 pounds. This sweet senior is looking for her own human(s) to spoil her rotten! Sally is good with other dogs and full of love. This girls main play styles have been both laid back and the occasional playing chase.
Sally is available for adoption at Norman Animal Welfare.
Sallys pet id is 27134.
Submitted Content
