First Christian Church
On the ninth Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “Vision and Vow,” from Genesis 15:1-6 and Hebrews 11:1-3, 8-16, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. The church will receive a Mountain of Food offering, given to Food and Shelter, to hep families experiencing food crisis and hunger.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Mike Bumgarner will preach “The Lord’s Prayer,” from Matthew 6:9-15, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Bumgarner is retired chaplain at Norman Regional Hospital and is a certified life coach with Restore Behavioral Health. Neil Whyte will provide special music, and Louise Whitaker will serve as liturgist. The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling. Volunteers are in need to help resettle refugees as part of the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Carol Waters will lead worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30. Child care will be provided.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Rev. Stephen Lashley will preach “Psalms: Works of Heart-Gratitude,” from Psalm 107: 1-9, 23-32, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. The service at 11 will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.” Sunday school will be at 10.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans' sermon will be " Where Is Your Heart?," from Luke 13:32-40, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
On 19th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is 10:30 a.m. Fridays and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel’s confessional. Registration for Family Faith Formation, youth program and sacraments are open through Aug. 18. Fees for Family Faith Formation is $40 per family. Sacramental classes cost $35 per child or $70 for two or more children per family. The youth program is free. For more information, call Itzel Duke and Darby Heard at 321-8080, Ext. 308 or 304. The church is hosting bingo today. The first session will be at 7 p.m., and the second will be at 8:30. Cost is $5 per session and $1 for blackouts. Dinner will be hosted at 6:15 p.m., with a cost of $5. Everyone is invited to attend Rev. Robert James Miller's ordination to the sacred order of the priesthood at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Oklahoma City. Masses of Thanksgiving will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Church and at 7 p.m. Monday in the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help (in Latin). The mass of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 in the church. All are welcome. The second annual mother/daughter breakfast, themed “Wonderfully Made,” will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in Norman. Cost is $20 per household. Singer Silvia Vega will be the keynote speaker. The event is bilingual, and space limited. To register, visit archokc.org/wonderfully-made or email Lisa Carrasco at lcarrasco@archokc.org. For more information, visit stjosephsok.org.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday, the sermon will be "Message to Sodom and Gomorrah," from Isaiah 1:10-20, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the "St. Stephen's UMC, Norman, OK" Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Travis Ashley will asking the question "Whom will you serve?"
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
Sunday, the sermon for the eighth Sunday after Pentecost Sunday will be "Are You Anxious About Your Life?," from Luke 12:22-34, during divine services with communion at 8 and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 10:30 service will be livestreamed on YouTube (search "Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK"). Sunday school will be at 9:15.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach The Grace to Know One’s Self," from Romans 12:3-5, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church's app (search "a church for Norman") or on the pastor's YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children's Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville's sermon will be "It is the Father's good pleasure to give you the kingdom," from Luke 12:32-40, during worship with holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. One of the services willbe available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media in the afternoon. A fellowship breakfast will be hosted at 9:30, followed by a reception to welcome new music director Bryson Foster at 10. Pr. Summerville's "Lutheranism 101" class will begin at 10. A school supply drive will end Sunday. A men's breakfast and Bible study will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. The Green Team will collect and densifying clean food service and packaging foam at the Moore Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Clean food service and packaging foam without tape or paper labels may be left for recycling in the Styro-Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Assistant Pastor William Franks will oversee monthly celebration of the Lord's Supper at the afternoon service.
