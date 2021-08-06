First Christian Church
On the 11th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “Wonder Bread,” from John 6: 35, 41-51, during in-person worship at 8:40. and 10:45 a.m. The sacrament of baptism will be observed. The 10:45 a.m. service will also be livestreamed.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Wheeler will preach “The Shared Life,” from John 6:35, 41-51, during in-person worship at 4 p.m. Worship will be livestreamed at bit.ly/37qSeIJ.
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “ Sustenance” during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will livestreamed on YouTube.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
On the 19th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Brannon Lepak at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and with Father Irwin at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Spanish. All daily masses will come back to the Chapel at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and at 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is as follows: 10:30 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the confessional. Knights of Columbus Breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday in the Metter room. Registration is open for the Family Faith Formation and for the Youth Program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the parish office. Fee per family is $35. Residents registering a child for a sacrament should bring a baptismal certificate. Classes begin Sept. 8. For more information, call the office at 321-8080 and check “Family Faith Formation” video on the St. Joseph Catholic Church Norman YouTube channel. The church will host Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults classes from September through May for anyone interested in joining the Catholic faith. To register, call the office at 321-8080 and leave name and contact information or email Judy Hunter at judyjudyjudy1@cox.net. The first class will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9. Everyone is invited to attend St. Joseph Bingo at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 in the gym. Residents can enter to win the grand prize. Games are $5 and blackouts are $1. The next baptism seminar will be from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 14 in the Metter room. For registration, contact Christina Mendoza at 321 8080 before noon Aug. 13.
St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church
Sunday’s sermon will be “From the Depths,” from Psalm 130, during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Mark Woody’s sermon will be lessons from Nehemiah 3.
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 11th Sunday after Pentecost, the sermon will be “He Who is From God,” from John 6:35-51. The Sunday Divine Services with communion in the sanctuary will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m., with Sunday School and Bible class at 9:15. The 10:30 service can be streamed on the “Trinity Lutheran Church Norman, OK” YouTube page. Trinity Lutheran Early Learning Center is enrolling for fall preschool and day care programs. For more information, call 329-1503 or visit tlsnorman.com.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville’s sermon will be from 1 Kings 19:4-8 and John 6:35, 41-51. Holy Communion will be offered at 8:30 and 11 a.m. The service will be available on YouTube at University Lutheran Church and Student Center Media after 1 p.m. The men’s breakfast and Bible study will be at 8 a.m. Saturday. Social Ministry’s “Charity Card Workshop” will begin at 6 p.m. Monday. Reserve space by calling the church office at 321-1584. The Styro-Station is open to drop off clean food service or packaging foam from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Enter from the parking lot on College Avenue behind the church at 914 Elm Ave.
Victory Church of Norman
Sunday, Associate Pastor Timothy Wheeler will preach “We Are Saved By the Blood of Jesus,” from Romans 5:7-9, at the afternoon service.
West Wind Unitarian Universalist Congregation
Sunday, Rev. Andy Jacobs will preach “Our Inherent Worth and Dignity within the Interdependent Web of which We are a Part” during in-person worship at 11 a.m. Worship will be available on Zoom at westwinduuc.org.
