When eight-year-old Owen Isbill asked his mom Elizabeth Isbill to go to the store to get him some poster board, she had no idea what he was going to do with it.
Elizabeth returned home with the poster board, and Owen started writing a message on the sign. After he finished, he went outside his house on Logan Drive to the front yard to display the poster to people passing by.
“Our lives matter because we are human! Help me OKC stop racism because it hurts America and others. A man was killed by the color of his skin. Why!,” the poster read.
His message was inspired by the recent death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being restrained by police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25.
“Yesterday I was watching the news and I was like, ‘who’s going to stop this, what happens if it gets worse?,'” Owen said.
Owen made the sign Tuesday afternoon and sat outside his house for around four hours. Elizabeth said they get a significant amount of traffic from people trying to avoid Main Street traffic.
When the Transcript spoke to Owen at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, he had been outside since 7:30 a.m. holding the sign again. Elizabeth said it’s important to Owen to spread his message of love after watching the protests in the wake of Floyd’s death.
“My boys were watching the news yesterday morning, and there were two mothers on there that (said) their sons had been killed by police officers and that just opened up the dialogue again to talk about it,” Elizabeth said.
Elizabeth said it’s important for her sons to be aware of current events and to be involved in fighting injustice. Elizabeth and her sons attended the teacher protests at the State Capitol in April 2018 and wanted to attend recent protests in Norman over the death of Floyd, but due to COVID-19, they chose to keep their distance.
Elizabeth said she wanted her two boys to be aware of what was going on after they learned the news of Floyd’s death and have an open dialogue with them that day.
“We talked about the protest, the riots and how you can make an impact on one person, that person can make an impact on another, creating a ripple effect,” Elizabeth said.
Elizabeth said Owen’s hope is to stop racism, so he is working to do his part.
Owen said he has no plans to stop displaying his sign.
“I’m going to do it until (racism) stops.”
