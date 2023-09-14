Norman Animal Welfare
Meet Zeus, pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare!
Zeus is a male neutered tan Doberman mix. He’s a younger dog, this sweet boy weighs about 30 pounds and growing! From a volunteer: Zeus is stinking adorable. He is such a handsome guy who is super friendly, intelligent, and athletic. Zeus made fast friends with Lefty, our canine buddy from the Biological Survey. There was no cautious or nervous behavior and immediately took to Lefty. Zeus is a phenomenal dog. Zeus is available for adoption at Norman Animal Welfare.
His pet id is 27277
Second Chance Animal Rescue
Motif is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue. She is an 18 month old domestic short hair. She loves to rub on your legs and get petted. Confident around other cats and is an attention seeker. Can be a bit of a loner around other kitties that are too pushy but does get along with other cats in the cat room.
— Submitted Content
