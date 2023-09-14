Norman Animal Welfare 

Meet Zeus, pet of the week at Norman Animal Welfare! 

Zeus is a male neutered tan Doberman mix. He’s a younger dog, this sweet boy weighs about 30 pounds and growing! From a volunteer: Zeus is stinking adorable. He is such a handsome guy who is super friendly, intelligent, and athletic. Zeus made fast friends with Lefty, our canine buddy from the Biological Survey. There was no cautious or nervous behavior and immediately took to Lefty. Zeus is a phenomenal dog. Zeus is available for adoption at Norman Animal Welfare.

His pet id is 27277

Second Chance Animal Rescue

Motif is pet of the week at Second Chance Animal Rescue. She is an 18 month old domestic short hair. She loves to rub on your legs and get petted.  Confident around other cats and is an attention seeker.  Can be a bit of a loner around other kitties that are too pushy but does get along with other cats in the cat room.

All of our adoptable kitties are spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, given age appropriate vaccines and are current on their flea and tick prevention before they hit our adoption floor. All cats are negative for Feline AIDS (FIV) and Feline Leukemia (FeLV). Cats and kittens are vaccinated against FVRCP (Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Feline Calicivirus, Feline Panleukopenia), FeLV (Feline Leukemia Virus) and Rabies (when applicable). 
Email questions (normansecondchance@gmail.com), call (405-321-1915) or stop by and ask us, in person. The cat room is open to the public Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., 4500 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069.

