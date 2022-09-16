First Christian Church
On the 16th Sunday after Pentecost, Rev. David Spain will preach “A Reverent, Thoughtful, Loving Quest,”from Romans 12:1-8, during worship at 8:40 and 10:45 a.m. services. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed. The Disciple Stance Class will be at 9:30 a.m. in the church parlor. The church will have a tailgate fellowship lunch at noon under the trees in the west lot and playground.
First Congregational Church of Norman, UCC
Sunday, Rev. Robin R. Meyers, Ph.D. will preach “The Art of Stopping,” from Mark 10:46-52, during worship at 4 p.m. at 601 24th Ave. SW. Neil Whyte will provide special music. Worship will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. The church is accepting clean styrofoam for recycling. Volunteers are needed to help resettle Afghan refugees through the Norman Coalition for Refugee Support.
First Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Michael East will preach during worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:30 a.m., with child care provided. Rev. Michael East will hosting adult Sunday school class at 9:30, “Making Sense of the Bible.” The church also hosts “Art and Spirituality” for all ages from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. through Nov. 20. All supplies are provided; no art experience required.
Goodrich Memorial UMC
Sunday, Rev. Betsy Stewart-Dooley will preach “Glass Houses,” from Matthew 7:21-29, during worship at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday school will be at 10. Worship at 11 will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube under “Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church.”
Memorial Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Tracy Evans’ sermon will be “ A Shrewd Faith?,” from Luke 16:1-13, during worship at 10:55 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed on YouTube.
NorthHaven Church
Sunday, Jakob Topper will preach “The Call of Abraham,” from Genesis 12:1-9, during worship at 10:30 a.m. The children will sing “I’m Gonna Sing.” The church is licensing family ministers Pamela Duncan and Kaitlyn Knapp to the Gospel ministry. For more information, visit northhavenchurch.net.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church
On the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time, the church will celebrate masses with Father Irwin at 7 and 10:30 a.m. in English and in Spanish with Father Miller at 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All daily masses are at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in the chapel and 8 a.m. Saturday and Monday. The schedule confessions is at 3 p.m. Saturdays in the main church and at 11 am Tuesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. Wednesdays and at 10:30 a.m. Fridays in the chapel’s confessional. The catechetical conference will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, 801 NW 50th St. in Oklahoma City. The event is for those involved in children and youth ministries, RCIA, small discipleship groups and young adult ministries. Parents are invited to join. For more information, visit archokc.org/catcon. Catholic Charities is launching the 2022-2023 annual appeal, themed “Christ has no body but yours. No hands, no feet on earth but yours.” For donations, visit givetocc.org. Archbishop Coakley invites to the Red Mass for legal professionals at 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3214 N. Lake Ave. in Oklahoma City. The Mass is dedicated to invoke God’s blessing on all those entrusted with the administration of justice and to seek guidance from the Holy Spirit while carrying out their responsibilities. Guest speaker is Vice Chief Justice M. John Kane IV. Register at archokc.org/redmass. Residents can join Archbishop Coakley, priests of the archdiocese and guests Dec. 12 for the dedication of Tepeyac Hill at the Bl. Stanley Rother Shrine in Oklahoma City. The dedication and procession are open to the public and will include blessing of the statues of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego atop the hill. For more information, visit archokc.org/shrinededication.
St. Stephen’s UMC
Sunday’s service will be “Crushed,” from Jeremiah 8:18-9:1 during worship at 8:30 and 10:50 a.m. Worship will be livestreamed at 11 on the “St. Stephen’s UMC, Norman, OK” Facebook page. Visit ststephensnorman.org for links to past worship services.
South Canadian Valley Church of Christ
Sunday, Glen Taylor will continue a series in Ephesians with “Strong in Christ.”
Trinity Lutheran Church (LC-MS)
On the 15th Sunday after Pentecost Sunday, the sermon will be “We Serve God, Not Money,” from Luke 16:1-15, during divine services with communion at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Worship at 10:30 will be streamed online. Sunday Annual Boat Day for teens and college students will be from noon to 6 p.m. at Lake Thunderbird. A new adult inquirers class will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Sunday school and Bible class will be at 9:15.
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Sunday, Rev. Justin Westmoreland will preach “The World Does Not Need Your Love,” from Romans 13:8-10, during worship at 10:30 a.m. at the Wesley Building, 428 W. Lindsey St. Worship will be available online at trinitynorman.com, on the church’s app (search “a church for Norman”) or on the pastor’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/fullyaliveathletepastor. The pastor will lead a Sunday school lesson on “Confessing the Faith” at 9:45. Jeannie McClish will lead children’s Sunday school. Ryan Bisel, Ph.D., will lead youth Sunday school through the Gospel according to Mark. Parking is on Elm Avenue.
University Lutheran Church and Student Center (ELCA)
Sunday, Pr. Summerville will preach “Jesus Christ, Ransom for All,” from 1 Timothy 2:6, during worship with holy communion at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Breakfast and fellowship will be at 9:30, followed by by Sunday school at 10. Pr. Summerville will begin a new class for young adults and college students, “Lutheran Questions, Lutheran Answers.” The book club will meet at 1:30 p.m. today in the high school room for a discussion of “The Music of Bees.” The Green Team will densify foam in at the Shawnee Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Styrofoam may be recycled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the church, 914 Elm Ave,, by entering the Styro-Station from the parking lot behind the church on College Avenue.
Victory Church of Norman
West Wind Unitarian Universalist Congregation
— Area Churches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.